Indiana Basketball Drops Out of Associated Press Top 25; Two Big Ten Teams Ranked

Indiana plummeted from No. 15 to unranked in Monday's Associated Press top-25 poll.

Following a 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday and an 84-83 home loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Indiana dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season. Indiana received 30 votes in this week's poll, behind Baylor, Clemson and Florida Atlantic. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers appeared in the top 25 each of the first nine weeks, peaking at No. 10 in Week 4.

The Hoosiers hold a 10-5 overall record with a 1-3 mark in Big Ten play. Indiana has a chance to jump back into the rankings next week with a pair of tricky conference matchups, beginning with a road trip to Penn State (11-5, 2-3) on Wednesday. Penn State has lost its last two games, 79-69 at Michigan on Wednesday and 76-63 against Purdue at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Hoosiers will end next week with a home game against No. 18 Wisconsin (11-3, 3-1), who suffered its first Big Ten loss at Illinois on Saturday, 79-69. The Badgers host Michigan State on Tuesday before traveling to Bloomington for Saturday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff.

Monday's AP top-25 poll featured just two Big Ten teams, beginning with Purdue, who dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 after losing 65-64 at home to Rutgers. The Boilermakers bounced back from their first loss in a major way, claiming road wins at Ohio State and Penn State to finish a busy week. Houston (16-1) regained its No. 1 ranking for the first time since the Dec. 5 poll.

No. 3 Purdue and No. 18 Wisconsin are the only Big Ten teams in this week's rankings, followed by a slew of conference members in the "others receiving votes" category. Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois and Ohio State each received votes, but did not make the top 25.

As for Indiana's past opponents, Kansas rose one spot to No. 2, and Arizona dropped four spots to No. 9 after losing 74-61 at home to Washington State (7-10). Xavier continued its rise, jumping six spots to No. 12 thanks to an 88-80 win at Villanova on Saturday.

Here's the full Associated Press top-25 poll for Jan. 9:

1. Houston (16-1) (34 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (14-1) (22 first-place votes)

3. Purdue (15-1) (Four first-place votes)

4. Alabama (13-2)

5. Tennessee (13-2)

6. UConn (15-2)

7. UCLA (14-2)

8. Gonzaga (14-3)

9. Arizona (14-2)

10. Texas (13-2)

11. Kansas State (14-1)

12. Xavier (13-3)

13. Virginia (11-3)

14. Iowa State (12-2)

15. Arkansas (12-3)

16. Miami (FL) (13-2)

17. TCU (13-2)

18. Wisconsin (11-3)

19. Providence (14-3)

20. Missouri (13-2)

21. Auburn (12-3)

22. Charleston (16-1)

23. San Diego State (12-3)

24. Duke (12-4)

25. Marquette (13-4)

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.

Related stories on Indiana basketball