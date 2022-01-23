LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time, Live From Assembly Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the Indiana Hoosiers look to add on to their 12-game home winning streak on Sunday against the Michigan Wolverines, a team that's given them fits for several hours now.

This is our live blog, right from press row in Assembly Hall. We'll keep you updated with all the live news and play-by-play, with a dash of opinion and highlights as well. The latest news is at the top.

Indiana is 14-4 and 5-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan, a big disappointment so far this season, is 8-7 and 2-3 in the league.

3:53 p.m — Rob Phinisee checks in for Indiana and gets a standing ovation from the crowd. He's coming off a career night, 20 points including the game-winner against Purdue on Thursday.

3:50 p.m. — Michigan is doing a really good job of rotating the ball out of double teams and finding open three-point shooters. On a run with three threes, but of them coming off three passes to an open shooter. Michigan leads 17-7.

3:45 p.m. — Another slow start for the Hoosiers, who trail 9-4 at the first media timeout. Xavier Johnson scored on a drive, but IU is just 2-for-7 from the field. Parker Stewart missed two three-pointers and Miller Kopp had a turnover, stepping out of bounds. Bench time?? ... Nope. Starters all still in out of the timeout.

3:40 p.m. — Indiana gets on the board first with a terrific spin move by Trayce Jackson-Davis, fooling Michigan's Hunter Dickinson by going to his right and dunking.

3:35 p.m. — Indiana rocking the throwback jerseys from the 1987 national champions today. That was 35 years ago. I'll post some pictures soon.

3:30 p.m. — A nice moment of silence for Indiana's John Harmon prior to the national anthem. He was a member of the IU gameday staff for 26 years. He passed away last Thursday.

3:25 p.m. — Nice being on national TV today on CBS. It should be great exposure for an Indiana team that's really turning things around under first-year coach Mike Woodson.

3:20 p.m. — As expected, the pregame excitement level is pretty muted compared to Thursday night's huge game with Purdue. Let's see how it fills up before tipoff.

3:15 p..m. — No surprises in Michigan's lineup either. It's Hunter Dickinson at center, Moussa Diabete at forward and freshman Caleb Houstan, Eli Brooks, and Devante' Jones.

3:10 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson inside, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter.

3:05 p.m. — Christian Watford in the house today. Probably sizing up court-stormings pregame with Rob Phinisee!