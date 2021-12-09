LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Wisconsin in Real Time

MADISON, Wis. — Welcome to the Kohl Center here in Madison, where the 7-1 Indiana Hoosiers are taking on the No. 22-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night. The Badgers are also 7-1.

This has been a tough place to play for the Hoosiers through the years. They've lost 18 games in a row here, dating all the way back to 1998, the first year of the building, when Bob Knight brought a team here. He won on Jan. 25, 1998, but lost in his next appearance and four other coaches have similarly failed here as well.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time, with the most recent items at the top. We'll add highlights and opinion too as we can.

Let's go!

7:58 p.m. — Wisconsin is No. 6 in the country in turnovers, averaging only 9.1 per game. They only have three tonight, but it's not making a difference. Indiana with its biggest halftime lead here in the history of the Kohl Center.

7:50 p.m. — We're making the turn, and Indiana leads 42-25 at halftime. The Hoosiers have done a great job of keeping Wisconsin star guard Brad Davison in check. He played 17 minutes in the first half and scored only two points. He was 1-for-6 shooting and missed all three of his long balls.

7:45 p.m. — Wisconsin prides itself on taking good shots, but they are just 8-for-30 from the field (26.7 percent) and just 1-for-10 from three. Indiana has a 22-point lead at 42-20. Hoosiers are dominating on the boards too, holding a 23-13 edge.

7:40 p.m. — We're at the under-4 media timeout now and the Hoosiers lead 36-20. Turnovers were the storyline heading into the game, and thus far, Indiana has only four. That's the best first half they've had all season.

7:30 p.m. — Indiana 5-for-7 from three-point range, and Parker Stewart has hit all three of his shots. Hoosiers lead 36-17. They've never had a 19-point lead in this building before.

7:20 p.m. — Wow! Indiana goes on a 19-2 run to grab a big 26-9 lead. Parker Stewart hit two three-pointers and Miller Kopp knocked one down as well. Kopp, who had 28 points against Syracuse but then none against Nebraska on Saturday, is off to a good start with seven points. Mike Woodson wanted that to be a priority and it's worked so

7:10 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout, and Indiana has a 9-7 lead. Baskets from four different guys for Indiana, and the Hoosiers are moving the ball well.

6:55 p.m. — The game is on the Big Ten Network tonight, with Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo on the call. The guys are here in the arena tonight. No remote broadcast. This is Bardo's fifth Indiana game this season. Here's our ''How to Watch'' story with all your gametime information. CLICK HERE

6:50 p.m. — For the ninth straight game, it's the same starting lineup for the Hoosiers. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp.

6:45 p.m. — Turnovers will be a likely story line in this game tonight. Wisconsin knows how to protect the basketball. The Badgers average only 9.1 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 6 in the country. Indiana, on the other hand, has had issues. They've had games with 27 and 26 turnovers already, and average 16.5 turnovers a game, which ranks No. 325 in the country out of 350 teams. The median turnover average nationally? It's 13.2 per game.

6:40 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 14 points against Nebraska on Tuesday and now sits an 1,117 career points, good for a tie for 42nd place all-time with Victor Oladipo. He passed two guys on the list on Saturday, Marshall Strickland (1,106) and Troy Williams (1,115). With four points on Wednesday, he'll pass Will Sheehey (1,120), with Cody Zeller (1,157) up after that. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

6:35 p.m. — Parker Stewart is the oldest player on Indiana's roster. He's 23 years old, and was born on July 5, 1998. Indiana has never won a game in Madison in his lifetime. That last victory there came on Jan. 25, 1998, five-plus months BEFORE Stewart was born. Andrae Patterson had 23 that night for the Hoosiers, and A.J. Guyton added 13.

6:30 p.m. — Pace of play will be important on Wednesday night. Indiana likes to get up and down the floor when they can to get a good look quickly, and the Hoosiers have averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Wisconsin likes to grind it out, averaging only 65.6 possessions per game, which ranks 314th nationally.