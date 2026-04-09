Indiana Basketball is Lucky to Still Have Angry Fans

Have you ever told your spouse to calm down or stop overreacting?



If you have and lived, then you know it is a very bad idea. Multiple Indiana outlets have advised the Hoosier faithful to "chill out" or "move on." It's trying to deal with people acting irrationally by giving them logical advice. It's not going to go over well.



Unsurprisingly, the comments were met with anger because Indiana basketball fans deserve to be angry, and the program should be thankful they are.

Jacobs’ Judgment: Indiana Fans Care, and That's a Good Thing

I get fan's frustration of the past, no way around it. And no one is quicker to point out probable reasons than me. But #iubb fans need to chill. The current staff/players should be granted some grace, imo. They came into a completely empty space. The pieces are set 2 build on. https://t.co/OMs4VdTzZN — Jim Coyle (@jimcoyleISB) March 11, 2026

Why are IU Fans So Angry?

Dealing with angry fans online is not fun, and personally, it is exhausting. However, the fact that the Indiana fan base is still angry after nearly a quarter-century of disappointment is a testament to them.



When I thought of Indiana, coming from out of state as a student, it was Bob Knight, candy stripe pants, and a really good basketball program.



All of that has evaporated. Knight was fired in 2001.

IU won a national title since 1987 and has not reached the Final Four since 2002. Heck, they have been to the Sweet 16 just three times since that 2002 run.



Coaches have come and gone. Kelvin Sampson's sanctions sank the program to new depths. Tom Crean did a nice job of bringing the program back to prominence, but it was not what it used to be, and Crean's time came to a screeching halt.



In came Archie Miller, the flavor of the month, but his goodwill ran out faster than the flavor of his grape Bubblicious chewing gum.



Mike Woodson was brought on to bridge the good old days with the current generation. While he made two NCAA Tournaments, he also told the fan base they were not "true fans," and now the former Big Ten MVP is mocked in Bloomington.

Darian DeVries was next in line to take over, and he did nothing wrong. He was offered a job and took it. However, his greatest sin was having a season that did not separate him from a decade of mediocrity.



The Hoosiers have been to two NCAA Tournaments since 2017. IU fans have the right to be angry.



Join the Indiana Basketball Discussion on the Hoosier Huddle Message Boards.

Why an Angry Fan Base is a Good Thing?

Fan is short for fanatic, and many who cover sports separate that part of themselves as much as possible. One may forget how worked up we used to get when our favorite teams lost. It's part of sports and, quite frankly, is better than the alternative, which is apathy.



Has apathy crept into the IU basketball fan base? For some, yes. For others, there is still anger. They care.



They may not communicate it how people would like them to, but they care. If the fans still care, there is still hope. Apathy is a cancer. A terminal diagnosis that can cripple a program for decades. Give me anger over apathy any day.

What Happens When the Anger Runs Out?

As IU fans watched former Hoosier student manager Dusty May and Greenfield, Indiana native Braylon Mullins battle it out for a national title, heads should be shaking.



However, that anger will not last forever. We have already seen crowds shrink at IU home games the last few years.

People just cannot be angry forever (maybe some can), so when two members of the media tell fans to move on and chill out, it may be easy to say forget this and move on to something else.



That's what IU basketball has to avoid, and winning games is the cure.



If the offseason does not go well and IU is on the bubble again, that anger will go away and become apathy. That's much worse.