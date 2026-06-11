Man alive, you can't turn your head these days without someone with a major connection to Indiana University doing something on the biggest of athletic stages.

Sure, the world is aware of the force Indiana football has become under Curt Cignetti, after winning the national championship last year and going an absurd 27-2 over the last two seasons.

Cignetti was able to parlay that into taking the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" by storm as he drove the pace car in last month's Indianapolis 500.

A handful of weeks before that it was none other than Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders.

And before that, it was the Michigan Wolverines cutting down the nets in Indianapolis after winning the NCAA Tournament. They are of course coached by former Indiana basketball manager Dusty May, who has quickly climbed up the list of best coaches in the sport.

Go back two months before that and it was the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl 60. They featured former Indiana tight end AJ Barner, who hauled in four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in final victory over New England.

I haven't even mentioned how the Philadelphia Phillies are 27-12 over their last 39 games and how Indiana baseball legend Kyle Schwarber is on pace for more than 55 home runs.

And to put the cherry on top, the Indiana Hoosiers are represented by the man who might just be headed towards winning the MVP of the 2026 NBA Finals, OG Anunoby.

OG Anunoby at Indiana University

OG Anunoby played two years at Indiana, from 2015 to 2017, and never showed many signs of being can't miss at the next level.

He averaged 11.1 points per game his sophomore year, and just 6.8 points per game for his college career, while pulling down just 3.5 rebounds per night.

That doesn't mean he didn't have flashes of special.

OG Anunoby with his head at the rim at Indiana



Has become one of the most underrated players in the league



2 way stud



pic.twitter.com/JXLZ8n7eU9 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) May 19, 2025

Nor did it mean that he was bound to be an afterthought in the NBA, despite not being taken until the 23rd overall pick in 2017.

OG Anunoby Should Be Your 'Soon to Be' NBA Finals MVP

If you're a fan of sports at all, then Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden was an all-timer.

The once underdog New York Knicks are one win away from winning the NBA championship, and Anunoby just had the biggest moment of his career.

Sure, his stat-line was incredible, as he went off for 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, and the biggest block in the history of the New York Knicks.

De'Aaron Fox didn't need to take this shot 👀



The block by OG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k6jag0D5zS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Yes, De'Aron Fox could have simply dribbled out, hit a pair of free throws, and that would likely have been that, but credit to Anunoby for taking advantage of the error, and giving the Knicks a chance to win - which he'd hit the game-winning putback for moments later.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

I understand what Jalen Brunson (thank you for not going to Illinois back in the day) has done this postseason, but the most historic comeback in NBA history, which puts New York up 3-1, makes a mighty strong case for Anunoby, assuming it finishes the job.

So yeah, if you're an American sports fan these days, good luck consuming much of anything without the Cream and Crimson being front and center for you.