Indiana Basketball Misses Out On Top Recruit Bryson Tiller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unlike some other recent major recruits of note, there wasn’t much buzz surrounding Bryson Tiller’s prospects of coming to Indiana.
On Saturday, Tiller confirmed why that was the case.
Tiller – a 6-foot-10 forward and one of the most highly-sought recruits from the Class of 2025 – had Indiana among his four finalists for his services but he chose to go to Kansas instead.
Tiller, who plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, had Kansas, Indiana, Auburn and Georgia Tech in his final list of schools.
During 17 regular season games with Overtime Elite in 2023-24, Tiller averaged 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks across 28.1 minutes per game. He shot 46.1% from the field, 68.5% from the free throw line and 20% from 3-point range.
In On3.com's 2025 Industry Top Basketball recruits, Tiller was listed as the No. 23 recruit in the Class of 2025 with a four-star rating.
Tiller visited Indiana in December 2023 – for the Hoosiers game against his future chosen school Kansas.
Tiller told 247Sports that he kept Indiana in the mix because of the way Indiana developed big men under coach Mike Woodson.
"It was a great visit as well. They have a great coach in Mike Woodson, a great staff and culture. We wanted to look at how they developed players, especially at my position. They did a really good job of that,” Tiller told 247Sports.
Indiana has been a finalist for five major Class of 2025 recruits, but has been left at the altar by all but one of them.
Trent Sisley signed with Indiana on Wednesday and is officially a Hoosier-to-be. The Lincoln City, Ind. native is playing his final season at Monteverde Academy in Florida.
However, other big targets went elsewhere. Malachi Moreno committed to Kentucky in August. Jalen Haralson hitched his star to Notre Dame in September. Braylon Mullins announced that he was Connecticut-bound in October.
Sisley is Indiana’s only Class of 2025 player secured by the Hoosiers who will likely have to depend on the transfer portal to replace players in the spring.
