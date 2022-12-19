AP Poll: Indiana Drops to No. 18 After Loss At Kansas; Four Big Ten Teams Ranked
Indiana dropped to No. 18 in Associated Press top-25 poll on Monday after a 22-point loss at Kansas on Saturday. Losing to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, a place Bill Self has lost just 16 times in 20 seasons, won't hurt Indiana's NCAA Tournament résumé much at all, but the Hoosiers' failure to compete was concerning.
Indiana (8-3) was ranked No. 13 in the AP's preseason poll, and then moved up one notch for three weeks in a row, peaking at No. 10 before losing at Rutgers on Dec. 3. The Hoosiers dropped to No. 14 two weeks ago after the loss in their Big Ten opener, and remained at No. 14 last week after an 81-65 win over Nebraska and an 89-75 loss to Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev.
Indiana starting freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino returned from a back injury against Kansas and scored 11 points on 2-for-11 shooting and 2-for-5 from 3, with six rebounds, five turnovers, four assists and three steals. But in the first half at Kansas, Indiana senior point guard Xavier Johnson went down with an injury after nine minutes of play and came out of the halftime locker room with a walking boot and crutches.
"Don't know yet," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said about Johnson's injury on Saturday. "It don't look good. He didn't play in the second half, so we've got to go back and get him evaluated and see where we are."
Purdue held onto its No. 1 ranking after a 69-61 win over Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. As for Indiana's top non-conference opponents, Kansas jumped to No. 4, Arizona rose four spots to No. 5, and Xavier and North Carolina each received votes but are not ranked.
Indiana comes in as the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team behind No. 1 Purdue (11-0), No. 16 Illinois (8-3) and No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2). Maryland lost to UCLA and Ohio State lost to North Carolina, so they dropped out of the rankings.
Here's this week's top 25:
1. Purdue (11-0) (40 first-place votes)
2. UConn (12-0) (21 first-place votes)
3. Houston (11-1)
4. Kansas (10-1)
5. Arizona (10-1)
6. Virginia (8-1)
7. Texas (9-1)
8. Tennessee (9-2)
9. Alabama (9-2)
10. Arkansas (10-1)
11. Gonzaga (9-3)
12. Baylor (7-2)
13. UCLA (10-2)
14. Duke (10-2)
15. Mississippi State (11-0)
16. Illinois (8-3)
17. Wisconsin (9-2)
18. INDIANA (8-3)
19. Kentucky (7-3)
20. TCU (9-1)
21. Virginia Tech (11-1)
22. Miami (FL) (11-1)
23. Auburn (9-2)
24. Marquette (9-3)
25. Arizona State (11-1)
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.
