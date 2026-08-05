The One Critical Shift Indiana Basketball Must Make for 2026-27

The best coaches adapt their system to their personnel. In 2025-26, Indiana didn’t have many – if any – transition-oriented players. The Hoosiers’ star offensive duo of Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries were both at their best in the halfcourt. And lead guard Conor Enright wasn’t exactly a burner.

As a result, Indiana was No. 324 in the country in terms of fastbreak points (7.25 per game). The squad’s adjusted tempo ranked No. 249 out of 365 teams, per KenPom.

That must change in 2026-27. In Darian DeVries’ eight seasons as a head coach, only his debut squad at Drake ever cracked the top-100 in terms of tempo (his 2018-19 squad was No. 94 in the nation). But he’s also never coached a team with this personnel. Presumably, he’ll make the necessary adjustment.

Why Indiana basketball can be one of the nation’s top transition teams in 2026-27

Jan 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) drives on Clemson Tigers forward Carter Welling (22) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers have weapons upon weapons – many of whom are custom-made to thrive in the open floor. Markus Burton rarely played in an up-tempo system at Notre Dame, but his combination of speed, vision and feel all speak to tremendous fastbreak ability.

Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay is surprisingly comfortable pushing the pace himself – which he recently showcased in Peru – but he can also flank out to the wing and stretch defenses as a shooter in transition (Duke transfer Darren Harris can also do the latter).

And, of course, Jaeden Mustaf. The uber-athletic transfer has experience playing very fast (Georgia Tech was No. 25 in adjusted tempo in 2025-26), and Mustaf is extremely effective in transition.



Few players in the nation have his combination of speed, vertical explosion, strength and fastbreak intuitiveness (he has a deep array of quick, yet creative post-gather moves).

Off the bench, the Hoosiers bring in freshman Prince-Alexander Moody, who can also really go. Comfortable running the fastbreak himself, Moody is excellent in grab-and-go situations – which he often finds himself in as a hard-nosed rebounder. He can get his own bucket in transition or facilitate for teammates.

What about the frontcourt? Well, Aiden Sherrell happened to play for the fifth-fastest unit in the nation – Alabama – a year ago. Naturally, Sherrell is an experienced and impactful rim-runner.

Samet Yigitoglu, a lumbering 7-foot-2, 270-pound big man, may not be the most valuable asset in the open floor, but he can still keep up (SMU was No. 122 in adjusted tempo in 2025-26). And when Yigitoglu is off the floor – especially if the frontcourt is Sherrell and sophomore Trent Sisley – the Hoosiers should live in the open floor.

Only time will tell if DeVries and his staff actually make the transition game a priority for this Indiana squad, but, based on the makeup of the club, he’d be well-advised to do just that.