Indiana Basketball: 3 Encouraging Takeaways From FISU Games

Indiana represented Team USA in the FISU America Games in Peru, and, on Monday, cruised past the Virgin Islands by a final score of 99-57 to clinch the Gold medal.

The Hoosiers played four contests over the past week, each of which offered us a glimpse of what to expect for the 2026-27 campaign. It goes without saying: it’s late July, so there can’t be much stock poured into Indiana’s performance, especially against less-than ideal competition.

Bringing back the GOLD! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/caGaVXrceO — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 27, 2026

Nevertheless, there were takeaways – many of which were encouraging. Here are three exciting observations from Indiana’s FISU America Games performance:

3 exciting observations from Indiana's Gold Medal showing in Peru

Mar 7, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) controls the ball against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Lindsay isn’t just a shooter

Last year at Villanova, Bryce Lindsay averaged 12.3 points per game while chipping in 2.1 assists. All things considered, Lindsay fit the ball of a sharpshooter. He hit 2.4 per game and 62.9 percent of his attempts came from deep.

In Peru, though, Lindsay flashed it all: pushing the pace in transition, penetrating into the teeth of the defense in the halfcourt, hitting open teammates, creating in ball-screen action and, of course, shooting. In four contests, Lindsay dished out 4.5 assists per game and went 6-for-7 on two-pointers.

A fantastic way to cap off our time in Lima. 🤩🏅 pic.twitter.com/ldsH2SFG6j — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 27, 2026

He also hit seven triples (but he only shot 29.2 percent from deep). But, again, Lindsay’s shooting ability is already well-established. It was his inside-the-arc playmaking for himself and his teammates that was so impressive.

Lindsay doesn’t need to even sniff 4.5 assists – and there isn’t an expectation that he will – but if he can be a secondary playmaker and offer some slashing ability, as well, then the Hoosiers are going to be extremely dynamic.

Aiden Sherrell has three-level scoring upside

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, Aiden Sherrell made a living off dunks and layups at Alabama. And, more often than not, his teammates were generating the looks for him, usually in the form of lobs or dump offs.

Although lead guard Markus Burton and the rest of the Hoosiers will certainly create opportunities for the big man next season, it’s clear Sherrell won’t be forced to rely on others. Head man Darian DeVries has made it abundantly clear that Sherrell will be given more freedom to showcase his diverse skill set at Indiana – and he did just that in the FISU America Games.

Shooting from beyond the arc (he went 3-for-9 in four games), downhill drives from the perimeter or mid post, midrange pull-ups – you name it. Sherrell didn’t connect on everything, but he had the confidence to take it all. Naturally, the level of competition allowed Sherrell to push the envelope, but he was clearly comfortable in each of those scenarios.

And if he’s able to do all – or even some – of that with any semblance of consistency against Big Ten competition, on top of being the forceful post-up presence and top-notch play-finisher we already know he is, then Sherrell will be one of the most potent scorers in the Big Ten.

Trent Sisley will be the ideal “glue guy” for Indiana in 2026-27

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) is fouled by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can be difficult not to launch ill-advised jumpers and drive into three bodies when there is a wide talent gap – as there was this entire trip for Indiana. And practically every Hoosier fell into that trap… except Trent Sisley.

He, as always, took what the defense gave him. Sisley wasn’t afraid to be aggressive on straight-line drives from the wing or corner, but he never forced (unlike many of his teammates). He wound up shooting 17-for-22 (77.3 percent) from the field.

And on a squad chock-full of ball-dominant players who need the rock in their hands to create value, Sisley’s knack for constantly being in the right place at the right time – be it as a cutter, offensive rebounder or rim-runner – is going to pay dividends down the line for the Hoosiers.