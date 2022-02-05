Opening Line: Indiana Slight Favorite Over Big Ten Leader Illinois on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The value of home court for Indiana inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall apparently trumps the Big Ten standings.

The unranked Hoosiers are slight favorites over No. 18-ranked Illinois on Saturday, despite trailing them by two games in the league ledger. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite to beat the league-leading Illini. The over/under is 137.5.

Both teams are 16-5 overall, but Illinois is 9-2 in the league, while Indiana is just 7-4. The Hoosiers have lost only once at home all year, and have a fantastic history in covering the spread inside the historic building this season as well. They also have had a week to prepare, not playing a game since winning at Maryland last Saturday.

Illinois has won three straight games in the series. The game starts at Noon ET, and is televised on ESPN. Fans are welcome. There are no attendance restrictions at all from the recent winter storm.

Indiana is 13-8 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-1 at home and 11-3 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall. On the road, they are 2-4 straight up and 1-5 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Illinois is 16-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big Ten, moving into first place on Wednesday night after an impressive win over Wisconsin.

The Illini are 9-12 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 4-1 straight up, but just 2-3 against the spread. They had failed to cover four games in a row before blowing out Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Here's what Illinois has done so far this season: