Big Ten Roundup (Feb. 2): Illinois Storms Into First Place With 80-67 Win Over Wisconsin

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points and had 12 rebounds as the No. 18 Illini beat No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 to move into first place in the Big Ten. Here is Wednesday night's roundup, with the rest of the week's league schedule.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There are nights when Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is downright unstoppable, and No. 11 Wisconsin found that out the hard way on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot center scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, solidifying his place as the best player in the Big Ten right now during the No. 18-ranked Illini's impressive 80-67 win over the Badgers at the State Farm Center.

Cockburn was 16-for-19 from the field, and overpowered Wisconsin defenders Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt all night long. With the win, Illinois (16-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten) moved into first place alone in the league race. Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) fell a game behind.

"My coaches emphasized how physical I should be in the game, so certain games you've got to take advantage of it," Cockburn said. "I'm just prepared and ready for that. I don't really think I was licking my chops. I think I can score on most of the bigs in the Big Ten, if not everyone."

Guard Jacob Grandison had 14 points for Illinois. Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 22 points, but he was just 5-for-19 from the field. Tyler Wahl added 14. Guard Brad Davison, who had been on a hot streak, was just 3-for-12 from the field and missed all six three-point attempts. He finished with seven points.

The Badgers, who had shot 42.7 percent from three-point range in the past two weeks, missed their first 13 three-point attempts and finished just 3-for-24 from deep, a season-low 12..5 percent. 

"I’ll look through the 24 attempts but I thought for the most part they were pretty good looks," Gard said of the three-pointers. "You have to be able to knock down some shots. It doesn’t have to be astronomical. But you can’t be 3 for 24."

Illinois plays at Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin hosts Penn State on Saturday night.

Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

Jaden Ivey scored 21 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 and Sasha Stefanovic hit three three-pointers to reach 200 for his career as No. 4 Purdue beat Minnesota 88-73 in Minneapolis.

With the win, Purdue (19-3, 8-3 in the Big Ten) stayed within a game of Illinois for the Big Ten lead.  The two teams meet on Tuesday in West Lafayette. Full game story, CLICK HERE

Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) dribbles the ball against Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) on Wednesday. (Matt Krohn?USA TODAY Sports)

This week's Big Ten schedule, results

Thursday's game

  • Iowa at No. 16 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's games

  • No. 18 Illinois at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Michigan at No. 4 Purdue, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
  • No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers, 4 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • Penn State at No. 11 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Sunday's games

  • Maryland at No. 16 Ohio State, 1 p.m. (TV: CBS)
  • Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Wednesday's results

  • No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
  • No. 18 Illinois 80, No. 11 Wisconsin 67

Tuesday's results

  • No. 13 Michigan State 65, Maryland 63
  • Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78
  • Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Monday's result

  • Penn State 90, Iowa 86, 2-OT
  • Monday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE

