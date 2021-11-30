Opposing Sideline: What's Gone Wrong With Syracuse So Far This Season?

Syracuse has staggered out to a 3-3 start so far this season, and hasn't looked very good doing it. There have been issues with their vaunted 2-3 zone defense, and some struggles against pressure defenses. Mike McAllister, my counterpart on Sports Illustrated's Syracuse site, breaks down their problems through the first three weeks.

Mike McAllister, my counterpart on Sports Illustrated's Syracuse site, breaks down their problems through the first three week in our 8-minute chat leading up to Tuesday night's game.

During the video, we discuss these topics:

1. Why the Syracuse zone hasn't been as effective this year.

2. Why ball pressure has caused problems for Syracuse's offense.

3. Why the rocky start may not last much longer.

To follow Mike's work on the AllSyracuse.com site, CLICK HERE

