Indiana Basketball Pauses Workouts After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball has paused its workouts after positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the athletic department announced Friday.

“Our athletic program is following strict protocols during these unprecedented times and we strongly support our medical staff as we try and mitigate this issue,” said IU Coach Archie Miller. “It’s clear that the health and safety of everyone in our program, athletic program and University community will remain as our top priority.”

Men’s basketball isn’t the only program to pause workouts in Bloomington. Wrestling, men’s soccer and field hockey have paused as well.

Since Indiana teams have returned to campus for workouts on June 8, the program has administered 1,417 tests with 63 coming back positive.

The full release can be read below: 

The Indiana University Department of Athletics has administered 1,417 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 63 positive tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

The department has paused all voluntary workouts indefinitely for members of its men’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling programs after 14 participants tested positive during COVID-19 testing this week.

Testing will continue and all workout decisions will be re-evaluated by the Indiana medical staff to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes.

IU Athletics began bringing groups of students back to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15. The Medical Advisory Group’s Restart Plan, which was released June 3, includes a series of pre-participation protocols before participants can be reintegrated. Following reintegration, subsequent requirements for voluntary workout participants include daily medical checks, abiding by CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, and, when deemed necessary by IU Athletics chief medical officer, COVID-19 testing.

Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

All athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities. Furthermore, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team.

