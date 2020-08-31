SI.com
Indiana Extends Offer to Top-50 Prospect Rodney Rice

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  Maryland, Alabama, Louisville, Miami and Indiana are the five schools most interested in Rodney Rice, he told Stock Risers Sunday.

In the article, it states, "Rice says that Indiana has bolstered him as a priority despite not having an offer from the Hoosiers. The DMV prospect rated amongst the Top-50 in the class of 2022, says that IU’s staff led by Archie Miller will complete a Zoom call with him ‘very soon’ and that they’ve been on him heavy."

One day later, Indiana officially extended an offer to Rice.

Rice is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland. He is a four-star, top-50 prospect in the class of 2022.

DeMatha is the same high school that Victor Oladipo attended.

This upcoming season will be Rice's first year at DeMatha Catholic. Last season, he played for Bullis High School in Maryland and averaged 22.9 points per game.

Rice told Stock Risers that next year will be when he makes his college decision, so there won't be any early decisions for him anytime soon.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

