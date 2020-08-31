Indiana Offers 2022 Guard Masai Troutman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The offers keep rolling out for Indiana basketball.

For the second time on Monday, the Hoosiers offered a guard that plays in Maryland.

Masai Troutman, who plays for St. John's Catholic Prep, is a 6-foot-5 combo guard.

Troutman doesn't have any online recruiting pages, so there is no ranking or stars associated with his name, but he has offers from schools like Bryant, Georgetown and Florida.

Judging off Troutman's sophomore season highlight package pinned to his Twitter page, it looks like he has the complete package. He has a smooth jump shot, but what stands out is his ability to get to the rim and finish around defenders.

This is Indiana's second offer of the day to a player from Maryland, which shows direct ties to new assistant coach Kenya Hunter's experience in the area after coaching at UConn.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

