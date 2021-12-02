Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Syracuse Loss, Big Ten Opener in Thursday Night's Podcast
    Publish date:

    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Syracuse Loss, Big Ten Opener in Thursday Night's Podcast

    The "Point Guard Podcast'' is back, with Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee back on HoosiersNow.com Thursday night for a 30-minute conversation on the Hoosiers' games this past week, and we'll dive into IU's first week of Big Ten action with Nebraska and Wisconsin.
    Author:

    The "Point Guard Podcast'' is back, with Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee back on HoosiersNow.com Thursday night for a 30-minute conversation on the Hoosiers' games this past week, and we'll dive into IU's first week of Big Ten action with Nebraska and Wisconsin.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's Episode 3 of the "Point Guard Podcast'' on Thursday night, where Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee will break down last week's games, including the tough loss on Tuesday night at Syracuse, and preview the upcoming Big Ten openers.

    The 30-minute podcast can be watched online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. 

    Johnson, the transfer from Pitt, has started all seven games for the Hoosiers at point guard. He is averaging 10.7 points per game, second on the team, 4.6 assists per game and 1.3 steals.

    Phinisee, the senior guard from Lafayette, Ind., missed three games with a strained calf, but returned for the Syracuse game. He played 14 minutes and scored two points and had three assists.

    Read More

    Here's how to watch the podcast:

    Watch the podcast on Facebook

    The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

    Watch the podcast on YouTube

    This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

    Watch the podcast on Twitter

    The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

    Watch Episode 2 of the 'Point Guard Podcast'

    IndianaXavierJohnsonSyracuseJoeGirard
    Basketball

    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Syracuse Loss, Big Ten Opener in Thursday Night's Podcast

    13 seconds ago
    Indiana women's basketball defeats NC State in the Sweet Sixteen.
    Basketball

    Looking Back — And Looking Ahead — to Indiana's New Rivalry With N.C. State

    2 hours ago
    GeorgiaTomCrean400Wins
    Basketball

    Former Indiana Coach Tom Crean Gets 400th Career Win in Georgia's Upset of No. 18 Memphis

    6 hours ago
    WIsconsinBradDavisonNCAA
    Basketball

    Michigan State, Wisconsin Win, Secure Big Ten's Win Over ACC in Annual Challenge

    7 hours ago
    OhioStateEJLiddellSmile
    Basketball

    Big Ten Takes Commanding Lead in ACC/Big Ten Challenge; Ohio State Knocks Off No. 1 Duke

    6 hours ago
    IndianaMillerKoppSyracuse
    Basketball

    Hoosiers Stage Dramatic Comeback, But Fall Short in Double Overtime To Syracuse

    Dec 1, 2021
    08D9AAF7-E60A-47AE-8EAE-506934AE29B2
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Syracuse in Real Time

    Nov 30, 2021
    SyracuseSmiles
    Basketball

    Opposing Sideline: What's Gone Wrong With Syracuse So Far This Season?

    Nov 30, 2021