Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Syracuse Loss, Big Ten Opener in Thursday Night's Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's Episode 3 of the "Point Guard Podcast'' on Thursday night, where Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee will break down last week's games, including the tough loss on Tuesday night at Syracuse, and preview the upcoming Big Ten openers.

The 30-minute podcast can be watched online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Johnson, the transfer from Pitt, has started all seven games for the Hoosiers at point guard. He is averaging 10.7 points per game, second on the team, 4.6 assists per game and 1.3 steals.

Phinisee, the senior guard from Lafayette, Ind., missed three games with a strained calf, but returned for the Syracuse game. He played 14 minutes and scored two points and had three assists.

Here's how to watch the podcast:

