Indiana Opens as Big Favorite for Sunday's Home Game Against Minnesota

Indiana hosts Minnesota on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are a double-digit favorite, but the Golden Gophers have been very impressive in that circumstance this season. Here's the latest on the point spread, and complete results for both teams against the number this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wraps up its two-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with an important Big Ten game against Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers are huge favorites, being favored by 11.5 points according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 131.5.

There's a red flag to pay attention, too, though. Minnesota has been a double-digit underdog on the road twice this season – and won outright both times at Mississippi State and Michigan.

Indiana, coming off an impressive 67-51 win over Ohio State on Thursday night in Bloomington, is still unbeaten at home.

The Hoosiers have an 11-3 overall record on the season and are 2-2 in the Big Ten. They are 9-5 against the point spread, but are 10-0 at home and 8-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.

Here are their results thus far:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

Minnesota is 10-2 overall, and off to a 1-2 start in Big Ten play. They are 6-6 against the spread and are 3-0 overall and 2-1 versus the number in true road games.

Here's the interesting nugget on that. Twice this season, the Gophers have already won outright twice as double-digit underdogs on the road, winning at Mississippi State and Michigan. Winning on the road isn't easy, but the Gophers have proven capable of that so far.

Here's what they done so far this season.

Nov. 9 — Beat Kansas City 71-56 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 71-56 as a 6.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 12 — Beat Western Kentucky 73-69 in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 73-69 in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 14 — Beat Princeton 87-80 in 2-OTs in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 87-80 in 2-OTs in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 19 — Beat Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 as an 1.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 78-49 as an 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 24 — Beat Jacksonville 55-44 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 55-44 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 30 — Won at Pittsburgh 54-53 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 54-53 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 5 — Won at Mississippi State 81-76 as a 12.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 81-76 as a 12.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 8 — Lost to Michigan State 75-67 as a 7-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to 75-67 as a 7-point underdog (lost) Dec. 11 — Won at Michigan 75-65 as a 13.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 75-65 as a 13.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 14 — Beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 79-71 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 22 — Beat Green Bay 72-56 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 72-56 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 4 — Lost to Illinois 76-53 as a 6.5-point underdog (lost)

Related stories on Indiana basketball