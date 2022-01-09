Indiana Opens as Big Favorite for Sunday's Home Game Against Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wraps up its two-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with an important Big Ten game against Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are huge favorites, being favored by 11.5 points according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 131.5.
There's a red flag to pay attention, too, though. Minnesota has been a double-digit underdog on the road twice this season – and won outright both times at Mississippi State and Michigan.
Indiana, coming off an impressive 67-51 win over Ohio State on Thursday night in Bloomington, is still unbeaten at home.
The Hoosiers have an 11-3 overall record on the season and are 2-2 in the Big Ten. They are 9-5 against the point spread, but are 10-0 at home and 8-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.
Here are their results thus far:
Read More
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
Minnesota is 10-2 overall, and off to a 1-2 start in Big Ten play. They are 6-6 against the spread and are 3-0 overall and 2-1 versus the number in true road games.
Here's the interesting nugget on that. Twice this season, the Gophers have already won outright twice as double-digit underdogs on the road, winning at Mississippi State and Michigan. Winning on the road isn't easy, but the Gophers have proven capable of that so far.
Here's what they done so far this season.
- Nov. 9 — Beat Kansas City 71-56 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Western Kentucky 73-69 in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point underdog (won)
- Nov. 14 — Beat Princeton 87-80 in 2-OTs in Asheville, N.C. as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 19 — Beat Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 as an 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 24 — Beat Jacksonville 55-44 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 30— Won at Pittsburgh 54-53 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 5 — Won at Mississippi State 81-76 as a 12.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost to Michigan State 75-67 as a 7-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 11— Won at Michigan 75-65 as a 13.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 14 — Beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Green Bay 72-56 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 4 — Lost to Illinois 76-53 as a 6.5-point underdog (lost)
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA TOPS OHIO STATE: Trayce Jackson-Davis got called out by his coach earlier this week, but Indiana's star forward responded to it in a big way Thursday night, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a big 67-51 win over Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after Indiana's win over Ohio State, with the full video of his press conference plus the transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT PLAYERS SAID: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway met with the media after the Hoosiers' win over Ohio State on Thursday night. Here's the full video, and the full transcript, of their interviews. CLICK HERE
- PHOTO GALLERY: Here are a few dozens photos from Indiana's win over Ohio State on Thursday. Take a slow stroll through the best win of the season. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is Indiana's complete 2021-22 men's basketball schedule, with gametimes and TV information, plus links to all the game stories and Tom Brew columns for the first 14 games. CLICK HERE