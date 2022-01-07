Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Men's Basketball Versus Ohio State

Relive the Hoosiers' win over No. 13-ranked Ohio State through more than 30 photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall!

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Relive the magic from Indiana's 67-51 win against Ohio State all over again through plenty of photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who threw down 27 points. Take a look at more than 30 action shots of Jackson-Davis alongside other closeup photos from the court.

Indiana vs. Ohio State

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) rebounds the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots around Ohio State's Kyle Young (25) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Iu Osu Bb 1h Gallowaty 

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Parker Stewart (45) celebrate a defensive stop as Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) heads back up the floor during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) flexes after a dunk next to Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. 

Parker Stewart

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Miller Kopp

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway

Jordan Geronimo

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) ties up the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway

Mike Woodson

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. 

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Parker Stewart (25) Michael Durr (2) and Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) scores past Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. 

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Parker Stewart (25), Khristian Lander (4) and Michael Durr (2) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blockis Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates with the crowd after the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score against Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Jordan Geronimo

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench react to a Race Thompson (25) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indiana Huddle

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

  • HERE'S WHAT TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS AND TREY GALLOWAY SAID AFTER WIN AGAINST OSU: Indiana got it done tonight in a big way stomping out the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-51 at home. Here's what Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway said in a post game press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID AFTER WIN OVER OSU: Indiana defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-51 at home giving them a much needed conference win. Here's what Coach Woodson had to say following the victory. Read his transcript, or just watch the attached press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS DEFEAT NO. 13 OHIO STATE: Trayce Jackson-Davis got called out by his coach earlier this week, but Indiana's star forward responded to it in a big way Thursday night, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a big 67-51 win over Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. OHIO STATE LIVE BLOG: It's a huge Big Ten home game for Indiana on Thursday night, as the Hoosiers host No. 13 Ohio State at Assembly Hall. Here's our LIVE BLOG, with news and views in real time, live from press row at center court. CLICK HERE.

