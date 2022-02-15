Point Spread: Despite 3-Game Losing Streak, Indiana Opens as Slight Favorite vs. Wisconsin

Even though Indiana has been struggling of late, the Hoosiers are still favored to snap their losing streak on Tuesday night when they take on No. 15 Wisconsin at Assembly Hall. Here's the opening line, and how both teams have fared against the spread all season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has hit the skids for the first time all year, losing three straight games. In the midst of games against four ranked teams in a two-week period, it doesn't get any easier on Tuesday night, when the Hoosiers host No. 15-ranked Wisconsin.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Hoosiers are favored in the game despite the losing streak. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Hoosiers are a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is 132.

The two teams opened the Big Ten season against each other, with Wisconsin erasing a 22-point first-half deficit and winning 64-59 in Madison on Dec. 8.

Indiana is 16-8 on the year after losing to Michigan State 76-61 on Saturday in East Lansing. It's the first time they've lost three games in a row all season.

Indiana is 13-11 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-2 at home and 11-4 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall, but those two losses have come in the past three weeks to Michigan and Illinois. On the road, Indiana is 2-6 straight up and 1-7 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 22 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 13 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won) Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost) Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)

— Beat No. 4 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won) Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 18 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost) Feb. 12 — Lost at Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)

Wisconsin is 19-5 and 10-4 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 13-11 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 5-2 straight up, and 4-3 against the spread. The Badgers have failed to cover in six of their past seven games.

Here's what Wisconsin has done so far this season: