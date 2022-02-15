Point Spread: Despite 3-Game Losing Streak, Indiana Opens as Slight Favorite vs. Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has hit the skids for the first time all year, losing three straight games. In the midst of games against four ranked teams in a two-week period, it doesn't get any easier on Tuesday night, when the Hoosiers host No. 15-ranked Wisconsin.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Hoosiers are favored in the game despite the losing streak. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Hoosiers are a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is 132.
The two teams opened the Big Ten season against each other, with Wisconsin erasing a 22-point first-half deficit and winning 64-59 in Madison on Dec. 8.
Indiana is 16-8 on the year after losing to Michigan State 76-61 on Saturday in East Lansing. It's the first time they've lost three games in a row all season.
Indiana is 13-11 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-2 at home and 11-4 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall, but those two losses have come in the past three weeks to Michigan and Illinois. On the road, Indiana is 2-6 straight up and 1-7 against the spread.
Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 12 — Lost at Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
Wisconsin is 19-5 and 10-4 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 13-11 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 5-2 straight up, and 4-3 against the spread. The Badgers have failed to cover in six of their past seven games.
Here's what Wisconsin has done so far this season:
- Nov. 9 — Beat St. Francis 81-58 as a 24.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Green Bay 72-34 as a 21.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 15 — Lost to Providence 76-74 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 22 — Beat Texas A&M 69-58 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas as a 8.5-point underdog (won)
- Nov. 24 — Beat St. Mary's 61-55 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 1 — Won at Georgia Tech 70-66 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Marquette 89-76 as a 7-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Beat Indiana 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 11 — Lost at Ohio State 73-55 as a 5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 15 — Beat Nicholls 71-68 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 23 — Game vs. George Mason cancelled (COVID)
- Dec. 29 — Beat Illinois State 89-85 as a 17-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 3 — Won at No. 3 Purdue 74-69 as a 12.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 6 — Beat Iowa 87-78 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Won at Maryland 70-69 as a 1.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 13 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 18 — Won at Northwestern 82-76 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 21 — Lost to No. 14 Michigan State 86-74 as a 3-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 27 — Won at Nebraska 73-65 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 30 — Beat Minnesota 66-60 as an 11.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 2 — Lost at No. 18 Illinois 68-55 as a 7-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 5 — Beat Penn State 54-49 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Won at Michigan State 70-62 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 12 — Lost to Rutgers 73-65 as a 8-point favorite (lost)