Indiana Basketball Ranks 13th in Preseason AP Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll, the league announced Monday.

In 2016-17, Indiana ranked No. 11 upon entering the season.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson will enter his second season as head coach and welcomes back All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, All-Big Ten players Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson and also Miller Kopp. The Hoosiers also add in a top-10 freshmen recruiting class.

Last season Woodson led his Hoosiers to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers' first appearance since 2016. Indiana knocked off Wyoming in the First Four before falling to Saint Mary's in the First Round of the tournament.

This preseason, the Big Ten holds three ranked teams along with the Pac-12 and ACC while the SEC and Big 12 lead with five teams a piece.

The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team that made the rankings.

Below is the full AP Preseason Poll. The starred teams, North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan, and Illinois are all Indiana opponents this upcoming season.

PRESEASON ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. North Carolina*

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

t-5. Baylor

t-5. Kansas*

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. INDIANA

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona*

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan*

23. Illinois*

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

