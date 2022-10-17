Indiana Basketball Ranks 13th in Preseason AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll, the league announced Monday.
In 2016-17, Indiana ranked No. 11 upon entering the season.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson will enter his second season as head coach and welcomes back All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, All-Big Ten players Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson and also Miller Kopp. The Hoosiers also add in a top-10 freshmen recruiting class.
Last season Woodson led his Hoosiers to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers' first appearance since 2016. Indiana knocked off Wyoming in the First Four before falling to Saint Mary's in the First Round of the tournament.
This preseason, the Big Ten holds three ranked teams along with the Pac-12 and ACC while the SEC and Big 12 lead with five teams a piece.
The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team that made the rankings.
Below is the full AP Preseason Poll. The starred teams, North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan, and Illinois are all Indiana opponents this upcoming season.
PRESEASON ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
1. North Carolina*
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
t-5. Baylor
t-5. Kansas*
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. INDIANA
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona*
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan*
23. Illinois*
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- INDIANA RANKS NO. 12 IN KENPOM RANKINGS Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-KENTUCKY SERIES GAINS MOMENTUM Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson has pushed for annual series with Kentucky and John Calipari, and recent reports show that could be coming soon. CLICK HERE
- HANDLING EXPECTATIONS NEXT CHALLENGE FOR IU: For the first time in a long time, Indiana is projected to win the Big Ten title and make a long NCAA tournament run. That's foreign territory for this current group of Hoosiers, and handling all of these lofty expectations will be a challenge to embrace. CLICK HERE