Indiana Basketball Finalizes Roster with Bosnian Center
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men’s basketball filled the final scholarship spot on its 13-man roster Monday.
The Hoosiers signed 6-foot-11 center Andrej Acimovic, the program announced in a press release. Acimovic hails from Bijeljina, Bosnia, and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries touted the skill set of Acimovic, who’s now the tallest player on the Hoosiers’ roster.
“Andrej is a talented big man that we are excited to get in our program and develop,” DeVries said in the release. “He has good size and is able to score the basketball in different ways. He is strong on the glass and has good defensive instincts and timing when blocking shots.”
Acimovic averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season while playing in four games in the U19 ABA League, the highest level of competition in the Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia region.
A member of the U16 and U18 Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team, Acimovic averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games at the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division B.
According to the release, Acimovic also participated in the second Bosnian division, a senior-level league, and averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 65.3% from the field and 39% from distance.
