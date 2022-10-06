Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

The conference announced this award on Thursday, which was chosen by a select media panel. Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to earn this award since Cody Zeller before the 2012-13 season.

Jackson-Davis is entering his fourth season at Indiana after averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks during the 2021-22 season. Jackson-Davis is coming off second-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Mens' Basketball All-Tournament Team and Big Ten All-Defense honors last season.

An Indiana starter in 94 games across three seasons, Jackson-Davis has a chance to leave a legacy among the all-time Indiana greats. If he replicates last year's statistics, Jackson-Davis will finish third in points, third in rebounds, and first in blocks on the all-time Indiana leaderboard.

The Big Ten also announced the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Thursday. Jackson-Davis, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey were the three unanimous selections.

Here's the 11-player 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team:

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Jr., C, Michigan

Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

Zach Edey, Jr., C, Purdue

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

