Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
The conference announced this award on Thursday, which was chosen by a select media panel. Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to earn this award since Cody Zeller before the 2012-13 season.
Jackson-Davis is entering his fourth season at Indiana after averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks during the 2021-22 season. Jackson-Davis is coming off second-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Mens' Basketball All-Tournament Team and Big Ten All-Defense honors last season.
An Indiana starter in 94 games across three seasons, Jackson-Davis has a chance to leave a legacy among the all-time Indiana greats. If he replicates last year's statistics, Jackson-Davis will finish third in points, third in rebounds, and first in blocks on the all-time Indiana leaderboard.
The Big Ten also announced the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Thursday. Jackson-Davis, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey were the three unanimous selections.
Here's the 11-player 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team:
Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana
Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Jr., C, Michigan
Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
Zach Edey, Jr., C, Purdue
Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- RACE THOMPSON BACK FOR SIXTH SEASON: Race Thompson's return to Indiana was in question at the end of last season, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to run it back alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis, coach Mike Woodson and a talented freshman class. Thompson says, "the sky's the limit" for the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball team. CLICK HERE
- TREY GALLOWAY RETURNS FROM GROIN SURGERY: Indiana men's basketball guard Trey Galloway dealt with injuries throughout the 2021-22 season, and he underwent groin surgery in June. At Indiana basketball media day, Galloway said, 'I'm pretty much back to 100 percent normal.' CLICK HERE
- WOODSON PREVIEWS SEASON:Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson appeared on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein on Monday to discuss how he's handling high expectations in year two, the freshman class, breakout candidates and more. CLICK HERE