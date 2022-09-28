Trey Galloway Returns From Groin Surgery: 'It's a Blessing To Be Back To Normal'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Trey Galloway underwent groin surgery on June 14, but now he's ready for his third season as a Hoosier.

"I'm pretty much back to 100 percent normal," Galloway said at Indiana basketball media day on Sept. 22. "I feel good. The rehab went well, and it's a blessing to be back to normal."

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men's action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Galloway initially suffered a groin injury on Feb. 15 during Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. This caused him to miss five games during the second half of Indiana's season. Galloway returned on March 10 for Indiana's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, and the Hoosiers defeated Michigan 74-69 after trailing by 17 points with 12:53 left in the second half.

Galloway played 21 minutes in Indiana's 80-77 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, but he played a combined 20 minutes against Wyoming and Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament. The lingering groin injury was clearly a contributing factor.

"I was probably about 60-65 percent, at best, last year at the end of the season," Galloway said.

He also missed a large chunk of his sophomore season after suffering a broken wrist during Indiana's 76-74 win over St. John's on Nov. 17. Galloway returned on Jan. 6 to help the Hoosiers defeat Ohio State 67-51. He said it was challenging to deal with injuries throughout last season, but he did his best to stay optimistic.

"Just kind of reflecting on it and knowing it could always be worse, I think that's one thing that helped me during those dark times for me when I was sitting out," Galloway said. "I just look at it as it could always be worse. I couldn't be wearing this jersey at Indiana, so being able to have this blessing to wear this jersey here is awesome."

Galloway missed most of June, but he said he started working on his game in July. Toward the end of the summer, he was able to move laterally and work on more aspects of his game.

Galloway is known for always playing hard and providing energy, but he has struggled as a shooter. During his first two seasons, Galloway made 12-of-61 3-point attempts, or 19.7 percent, and his biggest personal focus this offseason was taking game-like shots.

"The biggest thing at the end of the day is just shooting with confidence, going out there and making it and trusting your repetition," Galloway said. "I think just getting more reps and doing all the right things, doing all the little things with my shot mechanics and everything, I feel like it was a big-time improvement."

Galloway is part of an Indiana backcourt that, on paper, appears to have more talent and depth than recent years. Starting point guard Xavier Johnson is back after a strong end to the 2022-23 season, and he's joined by five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, sophomore Tamar Bates, juniors Anthony Leal and Galloway and freshman CJ Gunn.

"It's a pretty loaded backcourt," Galloway said. "We've got a lot of guys that can really put the ball on the floor now."

The Hoosiers enter the 2022-23 season as favorites to win the Big Ten, and Galloway draws inspiration from the movie "Rocky" to maintain a humble mindset heading into the season.

"I've been an underdog," Galloway said. "And I think having that underdog mentality all the time, even when you're on top, is great to have."

