Indiana Basketball Puts Out Video to Support IUDM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Dance Marathon, known as IUDM, will be putting on a virtual dance marathon in two weeks.

This year is the 30th anniversary of IUDM. Their event typically features more than 4,000 IU students willing to stay awake and stand on their feet for 36 hours, honoring the brave kids at Riley Hospital for Children.

As the second-largest student-run philanthropy in the world, IUDM has raised over $40 million for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis since 1991.

For this year's event from Nov. 6-8, Indiana basketball has put out a video showing their support for IUDM.

Trayce Jackson-Davis starts by saying, "Indiana basketball is thrilled to be celebrating IU Dance Marathon's 30th year of providing support for Riley's Hospital for Children."

"Our team will be dancing and rooting for the IU kids and the IUDM family during their very first virtual marathon November 6-8," Armaan Franklin said.

"Our event is virtual, so all are invited to attend," Al Durham said.

"Head over to iudm.org for more information," Jerome Hunter said.

"Please join the fight for children's health, and remember, it's for the kids," Joey Brunk said.

The Hoosiers then all listed their favorite dance moves and performed the dance themselves.

