How Indiana's Four Freshmen Are Fitting in with the Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's always an adjustment for freshmen to make the jump from high school to college, but during a pandemic, it becomes even more challenging.

That's what Indiana's four freshmen have been adjusting to over the last few months. They are trying to acclimate themselves not only to the Indiana basketball team, but also to being on their own in college.

For Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway, their moves to Bloomington were short — all being from the state of Indiana. For Jordan Geronimo, his was a bit longer coming from New Hampshire.

But Geronimo went to a boarding school, so he's used to being off on his own.

"The process has been difficult, but it has been fun at the same, just learning and growing," Geronimo said.

Jordan Geronimo at Indiana's media day on Oct. 13. Indiana Athletics

Galloway said it's been great getting a feel for the program and the guys on the team over the last few months.

"They took me in really well," Galloway said. "It's been great to be on the court with these guys. I just follow their lead."

This year's squad is by far the most depth Archie Miller has had during his tenure at Indiana, and the four freshmen all have the capability of playing this season.

They all bring different skillsets to the table as well.

Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin ran threw the four newcomers, offering a short scouting report on each player.

"Jordan is a freak athlete. He's crazy long. He can play different positions on the court. He can stretch the floor," Franklin said. "Trey is an all-around kind of guy. He can drive, shoot the three and create...

"Anthony is a real knock down shooter. Real strong, big body guard. He can play defense, he can shoot it and he can create if he needs to. This is my first time getting to see Khristian play. He's explosive, quick, athletic, can shoot it. He can create for others, and he's going to be a really good player."

It's high praise from a player that was just in their shoes one year ago. It's also a perfect description for how these four can make their mark this season.

For Lander, his role at the point guard position with Rob Phinisee and Al Durham will be vital. It will provide Indiana with another ball-handler that can not only score on his own, but create for others as well.

"I feel like we'll play really well together," Lander said of Phinisee. "I feel like both of us can play on ball and off ball, so I feel like we can play off each other very well."

Khristian Lander at Indiana's media on Oct. 13. Indiana Athletics

As for the other three, they are all athletic wings that can really play into Miller's wishes to push the pace and space the floor this season.

Geronimo, Leal and Galloway are also all good defenders, so that will only help the Hoosiers be versatile on that end as well.

"I'm really excited, especially with games coming up, just to be able to play with this jersey on," Leal said. "It means a lot to me."

