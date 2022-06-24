2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Matchups Revealed

Indiana will host North Carolina in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. This matchup will feature Trayce Jackson-Davis versus Armando Bacot, two of the top players in college basketball. Other notable matchups include Ohio State at Duke and Virginia at Michigan.

Indiana will host North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022.

This game will feature a pair of second-year head coaches, who are now captaining the ship at the school where they played. Head coach Mike Woodson took Indiana to its first NCAA Tournament since 2016, and Hubert Davis led eight-seed North Carolina to a National Championship game appearance in his first season.

“I’m really excited for our program and fans to have a matchup like this next season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” Woodson said. “It doesn’t get any better than two iconic programs playing on the biggest stage.”

Two of the top players in college basketball – Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot – will also go head to head in the paint in this matchup. Last season, Jackson-Davis earned All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive honors, scoring 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. Bacot recorded a double-double in all six of North Carolina's NCAA tournament games, and he averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

Other Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups:

Ohio State at Duke

Virginia at Michigan

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Miami

Penn State at Clemson

Syracuse at Illinois

Purdue at Florida State

Boston College at Nebraska

Pitt at Northwestern

Maryland at Louisville

Indiana leads the all-time series against North Carolina 9-6, and the Hoosiers are 3-1 against the Tar Heels in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Most recently, the Hoosiers and Tar Heels met on Nov. 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall when Indiana defeated North Carolina 76-67 behind 16 points from OG Anunoby and 14 points from James Blackmon Jr. In the previous season, North Carolina defeated Indiana 101-86 in the 2016 Sweet Sixteen thanks to 20 points and 10 rebounds from Brice Johnson.

Other notable games between the two teams include Indiana's 63-50 win over North Carolina in the 1981 National Championship game behind 23 points from Isiah Thomas, as well as the Hoosiers' 72-68 win in the 1984 Sweet Sixteen thanks to 27 points from Steve Alford.

With the addition of this matchup, Indiana now has a trio of marquee non-conference opponents: North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona. After hosting North Carolina at Assembly Hall, Indiana will travel to Kansas on Dec. 10 and head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site game with Arizona on Dec. 17.

