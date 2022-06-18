Improved Decision Making, Ball-Handling Could Move Geronimo to Small Forward

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – High-flying dunks, high-pointed rebounds, physical defense and efficient scoring made it tough for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson to take Jordan Geronimo out of the game at times last season.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Newark, NJ scored a career-high points 15 points in Indiana's NCAA Tournament win over Wyoming and showed steady improvement throughout the season. Geronimo was third among Hoosiers in field goal percentage, and his defensive tenacity gave Indiana a spark whenever he entered the game.

But playing behind veteran All-Big Ten forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Geronimo played just 12.6 minutes per game last season. Thompson and Jackson-Davis returned to Bloomington in hopes to improve on a late-season run that put the Hoosiers back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. But their return also puts Indiana in a playing-time predicament, albeit a good one, caused by increased talent on the roster.

Geronimo is a prime candidate for a breakout junior season if he continues to improve like he has in his first two years at Indiana. But with Thompson and Jackson-Davis each demanding roughly 30 minutes per game – plus the addition of 6-foot-9 freshman five-star Malik Reneau – there's a bit of a log jam with plenty of apparent skill in the post.

Indiana coaches and players have hinted at Geronimo's potential move to small forward, which, if successful, would allow Woodson to put Indiana's top talent on the floor as frequently as possible. Geronimo has shown the ability to defend both guards and forwards, but the question regarding this move to the perimeter mainly lies in Geronimo's offensive ability.

"I think for [Geronimo] it's just about decision making and being able to handle the ball better," Indiana forward Race Thompson said. "He's an elite defender, everybody knows that, and that's not an issue."

As a freshman, Geronimo appeared in 21 games off the bench, scoring 47 total points with 37 rebounds and six blocked shots. He shot 51 percent from the field and connected on 4-of-10 3-point attempts. He made a big jump during his sophomore season, scoring 148 total points, more than tripling his rebounds and blocking nearly one shot per game. His 3-point percentage dropped a bit with more attempts – 9-for-29 for a 31 percent clip – but he looked far more comfortable playing on the perimeter. Thompson has noticed even more improvement from Geronimo every day in practice this offseason.

"It's fun to watch [Geronimo] go from being a person who nobody really let handle the ball to being able to make a move and get by a defender, pump fake, one dribble, pull up," Thompson said.

At an event at Huber's Orchard on May 25, Woodson was asked about players who are capable of increasing their 3-point shooting percentages next season. "All of them," Woodson said bluntly, including Geronimo in the list of players he rattled off.

"If you play minutes and you take those shots, I'm counting on you to make them," Woodson said. "We have got enough guys that are putting in time this summer that I feel good about when they lace it up next year that they can make it. That's the way I feel, they have got to make shots. I'm not putting pressure on them but that's just the nature of the game when you talk about competing at a high level."

Geronimo made major personal improvements last offseason, and a continuation of that with improved decision making, ball-handling and 3-point shooting could lead to more minutes in a potential new role at small forward next season.

"Hopefully he can keep building on that and help us a lot," Thompson said.

Stories related to Indiana basketball: