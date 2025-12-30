How Indiana Basketball Transfers Are Performing at Their New Schools

With the departure of Mike Woodson and the arrival of Darian DeVries, the Indiana hoops program has been revamped, and, as is often the case in these scenarios, the Hoosiers lost a handful of key pieces to the transfer portal – although DeVries and his staff certainly put together an impressive haul themselves.

Tracking Former Indiana Hoosiers: Stats, Roles, and Early Impact

Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) consoles forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) after a missed shot at the end of the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kanaan Carlyle

At his third school in three years, it appears as though Kanaan Carlyle may have finally found a true home at Florida Atlantic. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for an 8-5 Owls team that was picked to finish sixth in the American.

Gabe Cupps

An in-league transfer, Gabe Cupps left Bloomington to return to his home state and suit up for Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he’s playing 14.9 minutes per game, scoring just 2.0 points, but snagging nearly a steal per game (0.7), while providing value as a feisty on-ball defender.

Mackenzie Mgbako

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) attempts a three point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After starting 31 of 32 games for Indiana in the 2024-25 season and scoring 12.2 points per outing, Mackenzie Mgbako had his fair share of suitors in the transfer portal, and ultimately picked Texas A&M. Through seven games, he was excellent, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, helping his team to a 6-1 record in that stretch,

Unfortunately, though, Mgbako suffered a foot injury. Per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the 6-foot-8 wing will miss the remainder of the season.

Malik Reneau

Certainly Indiana’s biggest loss in the portal, Malik Reneau has been on an absolute tear to start the 2025-26 season, scoring 20.4 points, snagging 6.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists while blocking 1.2 shots per game.

Even more impressively, his production has come on absurd efficiency (59.2 percent from the field) and it appears he’s even added a respectable three-point shot, as he’s hitting 0.7 per game on a solid 34.6 percent clip.



To top it off, he’s shooting a career-best 79.4 percent from the free-throw line. The driving force of an 11-2 Miami club, it appears the 6-foot-9 forward is poised to push his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Myles Rice

Dec 28, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Myles Rice (2) dribbles along the sideline during the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Another Big Ten to Big Ten transfer, Myles Rice wound up at Maryland, a setting in which he appears to be acclimating himself. He has started three games on the season, but is playing a career-low 18.6 minutes per outing, yet is managing 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in those minutes. Impactful in his minutes, Rice clearly adds value for the Terrapins, it just appears as though he needs some time to carve out his specific role.

Bryson Tucker

Indiana’s prized freshman recruit in the 2024-25 season, Bryson Tucker underwhelmed a bit in his first campaign, but has a fresh start at yet another Big Ten school: Washington. Tucker started the Huskies’ first three outings of the season and was averaging 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 5-for-12 (41.7 percent) from long range, before he was forced to miss a stretch of contests due to an ankle injury.

In the four outings since his return, Tucker is yet to get his feet back under him (3.5 points per game), but should be able to work himself back into the rotation in due time.