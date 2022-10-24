Indiana Basketball's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Preseason AP All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a Preseason AP All-American, the Associated Press announced Monday.

Jackson-Davis was one of four big men on the first team list and the only Big Ten player to make it. He's also the only player to make the list with a team that's not in the preseason top five.

FIRST TEAM

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Last season, the Greenwood, Ind. native started all 35 games and led the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, made free throws, attempted free throws and blocked shots.

Among Big Ten players, Jackson-Davis ranked sixth in points per game with 18.3, sixth in rebounding with 8.1, a 58.9 field goal percentage ranking fourth, fifth in total free throws with 147 and second in blocked shots with 2.3 per game.

The Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year has also earned Preseason All-American honors from Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac and CBS Sports.

Jackson-Davis said in the offseason with a fan base like Indiana and a coach like Mike Woodson, why wouldn't he come back for another round of Hoosier basketball? Woodson enters his second year as head coach after leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.

Woodson has stressed he's here for banners, and it seems achievable with four returning starters in Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson plus national recognition as the Associated Press No. 13-ranked team.

