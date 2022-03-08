Skip to main content
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Selected 2nd Team All-Big Ten, Makes All-Defensive Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media in balloting released Tuesday by the league. He was also an All-Defensive Team selection. Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson were honorable mention choices by the media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received multiple honors from the Big Ten on Tuesday, being named a second-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-Defensive Team choice by the league's 14 coaches. 

He was also a second-team selection by the media.

Jackson-Davis averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and also averaged 2.4 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. 

There were no other Hoosiers honored by the coaches. Forward Race Thompson and guard Xavier Johnson were named honorable mention by the media. 

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. 

Thompson was Indiana's selection. 

The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below:

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Keegan Murray, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.

SECOND TEAM*:  Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Brad Davison, Wisconsin.

THIRD TEAM*: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM: Moussa Diabate, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Trevion Williams, Purdue

COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

*Additional honorees due to ties

2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

FIRST TEAM: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Keegan Murray, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.

SECOND TEAM: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; 

THIRD TEAM*: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Brad Davison, Wisconsin.

HONORABLE MENTION:  Xavier Johnson, Indiana; Race Thompson, Indiana; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; Pete Nance, Northwestern; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

  • TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Illinois is the top-seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament this year, and the Illini are also the defending champions. There have been only three repeat champions in the 23-year history of the event. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes and TV information, records and point spread where available. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE FAVORED: Illinois and Wisconsin might be the top two seeds in this week's Big Ten Tournament, but it's the No. 3 seed — the Purdue Boilermakers — who are the odds-on-favorite to win the event, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. CLICK HERE

