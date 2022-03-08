Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Selected 2nd Team All-Big Ten, Makes All-Defensive Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received multiple honors from the Big Ten on Tuesday, being named a second-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-Defensive Team choice by the league's 14 coaches.
He was also a second-team selection by the media.
Jackson-Davis averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and also averaged 2.4 blocks and 1.9 assists per game.
There were no other Hoosiers honored by the coaches. Forward Race Thompson and guard Xavier Johnson were named honorable mention by the media.
The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
Thompson was Indiana's selection.
The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below:
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Keegan Murray, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.
SECOND TEAM*: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Brad Davison, Wisconsin.
THIRD TEAM*: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers.
HONORABLE MENTION: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM: Moussa Diabate, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State.
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Trevion Williams, Purdue
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin
*Additional honorees due to ties
2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Keegan Murray, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin.
SECOND TEAM: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers;
THIRD TEAM*: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Brad Davison, Wisconsin.
HONORABLE MENTION: Xavier Johnson, Indiana; Race Thompson, Indiana; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; Pete Nance, Northwestern; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin
