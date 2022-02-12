Trey Galloway Stays in Indiana Starting Lineup, Parker Stewart Sits

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Indiana has changed up its starting lineup for Saturday's game against Michigan State after five players were suspended Tuesday for curfew violations.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who used the same lineup for 21 of the first 22 games, decided to keep Trey Galloway in the lineup against the Spartans. The sophomore guard, who returned to the floor on Jan. 6 after undergoing wrist surgery, has played well since his return and tied career highs with 13 points and five rebounds in the 59-51 loss to Northwestern on Tuesday.

Galloway replaced Parker Stewart in the lineup. Stewart and Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson were both suspended Tuesday and missed their first games of the season, respectively. Johnson is in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp remain in the starting lineup. The trio has started all 24 games along the front line this season.

Jackson-Davis leads the team in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (8.5). The 6-foot-9 junior from Greenwood, Ind., is the fifth-active leading scorer in the country (1,353) and is first in free throw attempts (538) and second in free throws made (357) since 2019-20. His 318 attempts in conference games are the most by any player since 2019-20. He was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the final 20 for the Wooden Award and Naismith Award and final 10 for the Karl Malone Award.

Thompson, a senior from Plymouth, Minn., started all 27 games a year ago as well. He's second on the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 boards this season.

Kopp played against Michigan State four times during his three years at Northwestern and, much like Saturday, the Spartans were nationally ranked in all four games. He averaged 6.6 points in four games against the Spartans at Northwestern.

Johnson had started the first 22 games for the Hoosiers before being suspended last Tuesday. The Pitt transfer, who's averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game, started 81 of the 84 games he playing in there over his three years.

Stewart started 21 of the first 22 games, sitting out the first half of the Northern Kentucky game in December for disciplinary reasons. Sophomore Anthony Leal started that game. Leal also started on Tuesday at Northwestern.

