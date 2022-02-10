Woodson Reinstates 5 Suspended Players, Available for Saturday's Game at Michigan State

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson reinstated the five players he suspended earlier this week, saying in a release from the school that they broke curfew. They will all be available for Saturday's huge road game at Michigan State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The five Indiana basketball players suspended on Tuesday by coach Mike Woodson have been reinstated, and will be available to play on Saturday at Michigan State.

The news was announced by the school on Thursday afternoon. The five players who were suspended — starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, and bckups Tamar Bates, Michael Durr and Khristian Lander — dressed for Tuesday's game at Northwestern but were not allowed to play by Woodson.

The Hoosiers wound up losing, and fell to 16-7 on the season, and 7-6 in the Big Ten

“It’s important that all team rules are followed and a curfew applies to everyone in our program for a reason,” Woodson said. “It will be my decision to determine what role each one will have moving forward.”

This is the first time that breaking curfew has been mentioned as the reason for the suspensions. After the game Tuesday, Woodson simply referred to a ''violation of team rules,'' and left it at that. Internet rumors, as they are prone to do, ran rampant. Woodson's statement Thursday clears all that up.

Johnson, a 22-year-old senior who played his first three years of college basketball at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana this summer, had started the Hoosiers' first 21 games at point guard before Tuesday. He is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Stewart, a 23-year-old guard who transferred last winter after playing for his father at UT-Martin, started 20 of the Hoosiers' first 21 games, missing the first half of a December game against Northern Kentucky for disciplinary reasons. He is averaging 6.9 points per game, and is the Hoosiers' top perimeter shooter, hitting 45.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Durr, Lander and Bates have all played sparingly off the bench, but have had some big moments. Durr, the 7-foot transfer from South Florida, had a big game in stopping Purdue's centers in Indiana's upset win over the No. 4 Boilermakers.

Lander has been dealing with a knee injury, and has played in 10 of Indiana's 22 games. Bates, a highly touted freshman, had played in all 21 games before Tuesday and was averaging 4.0 points off the bench.

Indiana, which has lost two games in a row for the first time all season, will take on Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.

