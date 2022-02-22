Photo Gallery: Indiana at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio. — Check out 20 action photos from inside The Schottenstein Center of Indiana's matchup versus No. 22-ranked Ohio State.

Indiana is now on a 5-game losing streak following its overtime 80-69 loss to the Buckeyes on Monday night.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, but his team's 34.4 field goal percentage wouldn't be enough to secure a road win.

The Hoosiers have just four games left on the schedule before the commencement of the Big Ten tournament.

Indiana at Ohio State Race Thompson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) loses the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Eugene Brown III (3) defends on the play during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket and is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) controls the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) and guard Eugene Brown III (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson coaches during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles past Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson USA Today Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) controls the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) and forward Race Thompson (25) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) looks to shoot the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Leal Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) shoots during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) goes for the loose ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) goes for the loose ball with Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports E.J. Liddell and Jamari Wheeler Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (55) react as time winds down in overtime against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts as time winds down in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) is guarded on a shot by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks at the scoreboard after the Ohio State Buckeyes regained possession during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. Jordan Geronimo Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022.

