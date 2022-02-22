Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana at Ohio State

Photo Gallery: Indiana at Ohio State

Look at 20 action shots from Indiana's matchup versus the No. 22-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Schottenstein Center held nearly 14,000 fans to witness the game in real time on Monday night.

USA Today

Look at 20 action shots from Indiana's matchup versus the No. 22-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Schottenstein Center held nearly 14,000 fans to witness the game in real time on Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio. — Check out 20 action photos from inside The Schottenstein Center of Indiana's matchup versus No. 22-ranked Ohio State.

Indiana is now on a 5-game losing streak following its overtime 80-69 loss to the Buckeyes on Monday night.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, but his team's 34.4 field goal percentage wouldn't be enough to secure a road win.

The Hoosiers have just four games left on the schedule before the commencement of the Big Ten tournament.

Read More

Indiana at Ohio State

Race Thompson

USATSI_17738682

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) loses the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Eugene Brown III (3) defends on the play during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17738680

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket and is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17738676

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17738684

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) controls the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) and guard Eugene Brown III (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17738868

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson coaches during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17738869

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles past Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson double team Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) controls the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) and forward Race Thompson (25) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17738691

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17738681

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17738692

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

USATSI_17738693

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) looks to shoot the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

USATSI_17738678

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) shoots during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17738686

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) goes for the loose ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17738688

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) goes for the loose ball with Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17738679

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots defended by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

E.J. Liddell and Jamari Wheeler

USATSI_17738846

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (55) react as time winds down in overtime against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17738848

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts as time winds down in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17738837

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) is guarded on a shot by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17740193

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks at the scoreboard after the Ohio State Buckeyes regained possession during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. 

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17740254

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half of Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022.

  • INDIANA'S LATE COLLAPSE COMMON THEME: A surprisingly common theme throughout Indiana's late failures this year is that standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has gone long stretches without scoring — or even shooting — late in tight games. Sure, he attracts a lot of attention, but Indiana needs much more out of the 6-foot-9 star in the final four games. CLICK HERE.
  • GAME STORY: Indiana erased an 11-point deficit in the second half, but then blew a late lead of their own in the final minute of the game and got boat-raced in overtime, losing 80-69 to No. 22 Ohio State for its fifth straight loss in February. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG: Follow the play-by-play of the game in real time in our live blog, with all the news and views from press row. CLICK HERE
  • GALLOWAY OUT: Sophomore guard Trey Galloway missed Monday night's game with a lower body injury. Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee were also out. CLICK HERE

Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson double team Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Indiana at Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
38 seconds ago
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisOhioState23
Basketball

My Two Cents: One Common Theme to Indiana's Late Collapses That Might Surprise You

By Tom Brew
4 hours ago
Grace Berger and Iowa's McKenna Warnock both go for the ball.
Basketball

Hoosier Women's Basketball Drops Second Straight Game to Iowa

By Haley Jordan
13 hours ago
IndianaParkerStewartOhioStateMalaciBranham
Basketball

Hoosiers Rally, But Come Up Short in OT Loss at Ohio State

By Tom Brew
14 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis high fives Xavier Johnson.
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Ohio State in Real Time

By Tom Brew
15 hours ago
USATSI_17644974
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Rescheduled Game at Ohio State

By Tom Brew
17 hours ago
IndianaTreyGallowayYellOhioState
Basketball

Trey Galloway Joins Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander on Indiana's Injured List

By Tom Brew
18 hours ago
Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Grace Berger
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 10 in This Week's AP Poll

By Haley Jordan
23 hours ago