Indiana Basketball Roundup: Khristian Lander, Bryce Hopkins and More

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The college basketball season is exactly two months away with an expected start date of Nov. 25.

Indiana's schedule is not set in stone yet, but plenty of projections and predictions have come out this week.

From recruiting to scheduling to Indiana's top players, here's our Indiana basketball roundup for the week.

Khristian Lander named top 25 impact freshmen

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein came out with his top 25 impact freshmen list on Tuesday, and Indiana's Khristian Lander made the cut.

The list is in no particular order.

Lander's description reads, "A five-star prospect, Lander’s decision to reclassify to the 2020 class will give Archie Miller the added boost he needed to have his best team yet at Indiana. Look for Lander and veteran guard Rob Phinisee to form a strong perimeter duo for the Hoosiers."

Lander is one of two Big Ten freshmen on the list. The other is Illinois' Adam Miller, who is an athletic, four-star guard that is expected to complement Ayo Dosunmu well in the backcourt.

Bryce Hopkins to trim top nine this weekend

Bryce Hopkins, the four-star power forward from Illinois is going to cut down his top nine list to a top five list this weekend.

Hopkins' top nine is Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Iowa State, Michigan, Providence, Illinois, California and Oregon.

He was originally committed to Louisville, but decommitted over the summer.

Indiana has been recruiting him for over a year now, first offering Hopkins in the summer of 2019. The Hoosiers are expected to make the top five.

Indiana holds Zoom call with Avery Brown

Avery Brown is a four-star point guard from Massachusetts that Indiana has been recruiting heavily over the past two months.

Archie Miller and his coaching staff had a Zoom call with Brown and his parents on Wednesday to talk about where they see the 2022 guard fitting in on their team.

Brown caught up with Sports Illustrated about the call and to talk about his relationship with the program.

"The Zoom call was great. Coach Miller, Kenya Hunter, the whole staff was on the Zoom, along with my parents, and we went over their offense and where they see me fitting in," Brown said. "We went over all different types of pick-and-roll actions and breaking down what all the Indiana guards are working on right now, actually. He was really just telling me where I fit in and what I would be doing."

Big Ten/ACC Challenge to be played on campus

At first, there were rumors that the Big Ten/ACC Challenge would be playing inside a bubble, but now that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge is expected to be played on campus like it usually is, according to Rothstein.

The current target date is currently Dec. 8-9.

The matchups for the challenge have yet to be announced.

