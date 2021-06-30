Indiana Basketball's Parker Stewart Named Scholar Athlete of the Month
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana redshirt senior guard Parker Stewart was named the University's Male Scholar Athlete of the Month for July. Stewart, who transferred from UT Martin in January to play for the Hoosiers, has posted the team's highest GPA since arriving on campus.
"I think this is a tremendous honor for Parker," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "He is setting a great example for his teammates to follow and brings so much positive energy to our program. I think his family should be extremely proud."
Stewart is pursuing a graduate certificate in Learning Sciences, Media and Technology. He earned his bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from UT Martin in the summer of 2019 and become the first Skyhawk student-athlete to graduate in just two years.
