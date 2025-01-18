Indiana Digs Deep To Earn 77-76 Overtime Victory At Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its last two games, Indiana got a failing grade in every aspect its performance in consecutive 25-point losses to Iowa and Illinois.
On Friday at Ohio State, Indiana got a passing grade for effort, but it was an open question until the bitter end as to whether they would pass the test to finish the Buckeyes off.
It took overtime, but the Hoosiers did just that. A defensive stop on the final possession of overtime helped Indiana earn a 77-76 victory at Ohio State – their fourth victory in a row over the Buckeyes.
More importantly, it broke that nightmarish two-game losing streak and gave Indiana some positive momentum.
For the second year in a row at Value City Arena, Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton missed a shot at the buzzer that could have won the game for Ohio State.
Instead? For the second year in a row, the Hoosiers celebrated a road victory in Columbus.
Luke Goode led Indiana (14-5, 5-3) with 23 points as he made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, including the go-ahead shot with 1:07 left in overtime. Oumar Ballo had 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Indiana trailed by six at halftime, but an infusion of scoring from Goode made a big difference in the second half as the Hoosiers took command of the game.
Goode scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half and the extra period. Trey Galloway and Kanaan Carlyle also hit important buckets.
Indiana took the lead for the first time with 14:18 left in regulation. Ohio State led by two with 9:30 left when the Hoosiers took the lead seemingly for good. A 13-1 run gave Indiana a 68-58 lead 5:12 left in the game.
Then the Hoosiers seized up. Ohio State used a full-court press that forced Indiana into a turnover and out of its rhythm. The Hoosiers did not convert a field goal in the final 3:27 of regulation, and a 3-pointer by Ohio State’s John Mobley Jr. tied the game with 38 seconds left.
Both teams had a shot to end the game in regulation, but neither connected. Galloway partly blocked an Evan Mahaffey baseline jumper on the final possession to force overtime.
Neither team led by more than the margin of a possession in overtime. After Indiana’s Myles Rice missed a layup with 1:12 left, the loose ball fell to Goode, who buried a 3-pointer from the right wing to put Indiana up 77-76.
After both teams missed chances, Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) had the last possession. Indiana’s Anthony Leal swatted the ball out of Mobley’s hands in the dying seconds, but the loose ball rolled to a wide-open Thornton on the arc. His last-second heave was short and Indiana got a gutty win.
Indiana did not have the services of Malik Reneau for the fourth straight game. Reneau injured his knee against Rutgers on Jan. 2. Added to the Indiana injury list was reserve guard Bryson Tucker. His absence cut down on the Hoosiers’ depth.
Ohio State was not at full strength, either. Second-leading scorer Devin Royal (13.8 ppg) also missed the game.
Indiana was not missing either Oumar Ballo or Myles Rice. Both players started the game as they avoided any serious Big Ten or internal sanction for their part in a late-game confrontation with Illinois on Tuesday.
Mike Woodson did tweak the starting lineup. Anthony Leal started in Galloway’s place. It was just the third start of Leal’s career.
Indiana slowed down the offensive pace in the first half, but the Hoosiers could not identify a second scorer to go along with Ballo.
For a while, Ballo was enough as both teams were slow to get into gear. Indiana had an early 10-7 lead as Ballo scored six of those points.
However, Indiana bogged down as no one else contributed scoring. Take Ballo’s 5-for-8 first half shooting out of the equation and the rest of the Hoosiers converted 5 of 22 from the field. Goode was the only Hoosier besides Ballo to have more than one bucket. Mackenzie Mgbako and Galloway combined to go 0-for-8 from the floor in the first half.
Eventually, Ohio State took advantage. The Buckeyes broke a 22-22 deadlock with 6:34 left in the half with an 8-2 run to take a six-point lead.
What followed was a kind of inert stand-off. Indiana couldn’t muster much offense to make a comeback, but the Buckeyes couldn’t push the struggling Hoosiers out of the way either. Ohio State settled for a 35-29 halftime advantage. Although Indiana surged ahead in the second half, it would take the Hoosiers an overtime that ended with a final defensive stand to get the win.
Indiana stays on the road as it heads to Northwestern on Wednesday.
