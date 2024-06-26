Indiana Expanding Reserved Seating Section For Women's Basketball Games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is expanding the reserved seating section for the 2024-25 women's basketball season due to increased season ticket demand and attendance in recent seasons.
Indiana set a program record for attendance at women's basketball games in 2023-24, averaging 10,336 fans during its 17 home games. That made Indiana the fifth Big Ten women's basketball team in history to average 10,000-plus fans during a single season. The Hoosiers went 17-0 during those games before making a run to the Sweet 16.
Per an Indiana Athletics release, the new Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall seating configuration will feature the entire main level (both east and west sides) being utilized for reserved season ticket holders. Last year, Rows 1-31 of the main level were set aside for reserved season ticket holders. General admission seating, meanwhile, will consist of the court-level bleachers and the balcony.
On gamedays, once the court-level GA section is full, GA ticket holders will be directed to the balcony. In consideration of this change, individuals who have already purchased General Admission season tickets have the option to call the IU Ticket Office (812-855-4006) and upgrade to reserved season tickets. Those requests must be completed by June 30. Seat locations for reserved season ticket holders will be determined based on IU's Priority Point system in July.
Both Reserved and GA season tickets for the 2024-25 IU Women's Basketball season remain on sale. Reserved season tickets can be purchased until June 30, while GA season tickets will remain on sale until the start of the season. Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. IU faculty and staff can purchase reserved season tickets for $80. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are $48.