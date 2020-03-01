HoosiersNow
Rapid Reaction: Illinois Hangs on Late to Beat Indiana

Tom Brew

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana kept scratching and clawing and making big plays on Sunday at Illinois, but all of its hard work still came up short. Illinois hung on to win a wild Big Ten game, 67-66, keep their Big Ten hopes alive and putting Indiana squarely back on the NCAA tournament bubble.

The final minute and change was crazy. Indiana guard Rob Phinisee made a three-pointer with 1:14 to go to get the Hoosiers within two points at 65-63. The Hoosiers forced a tough shot from Ayo Dosunmu with 48 seconds to go, and he missed. Trayce Jackson-Davis got the rebound.

Indiana junior guard Al Durham took a three-pointer that missed everything He complained that the ball was blocked, but the play was reviewed and Illinois kept the ball.

With 33 seconds to go, Da'Monte Williams was fouled, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one and Jackson-Davis got another rebound. After a timeout, Indiana went inside to Jackson-Davis and he was fouled. The Hoosiers, who have struggled from the free throw line for much of this season, were a perfect 10-for-10 at the line before Jackson-Davis stepped up. He missed the first one, though, and then missed the second one, but Indiana got the rebound. 

The ball wound up back in Phinisee's hands, but Illinois' Andres Feliz came up with a steal in a scrum and quickly called timeout, even though it looked on replay that he didn't have posssesion of the ball when he called it. Dosunmu made both free throws to put the Illini up by four at 67-63. Phinisee hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make it 67-66, but it was too little too late.

"I like the put the team on by back and come through for them,'' Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu said of his two free throws and a key three pointer that had put the Illini up 65-60. . "I told them I got this one, that I could beat my man off the dribble and get a shot.''

Cockburn and Jackson-Davis have been the two most decorated freshmen in the league this year and they didn't disappoint. Jackson-Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds, with the missed free throws the only blemish on his day. 

Cockburn finished with 15 points and five rebounds, with most of his baskets coming in the second half to put Illinois ahead. He had only three first-half points and his teammates got on him at halftime.

"Kofi was big-time. He was much better in the second half, Dosunmu said. "We got on him at halftime that he wasn't playing hard enough, and he came out and responded. He had a great second half.''

As much as Indiana has struggled on the road in the Big Ten this season, it was important for Indiana to stay engaged early, and it did a nice job of getting back in the game after Illinois jumped out to a 10-4 start. From there, the game went back and forth the entire half, with the period ending tied at 36-36. 

No one led the game by more than seven points all day, and every time Illinois took a lead, Indiana reeled them back in.

Durham led the Hoosiers with 13 points, one of four guys in double figures. Devonte Green had 11, Phinisee had 12 and Jackson-Davis had 12. Indiana made 8-of-16 three points and 10-of-12 free throws. They also outrebounded Illinois 39-31.

With the loss, the Hoosiers fell to 18-11 overall, and 8-10 in the Big Ten. To secure an NCAA tournament bid, they will likely need to win their final two home games against Minnesota on Wednesday and Wisconsin on Saturday.  

Breaking: Indiana’s David Ballou has been offered the strength and conditioning coach position by Nick Saban at Alabama

Indiana strength and conditioning coach David Ballou is one of the most respected coaches in America. That’s why Nick Saban went after him so hard at Alabama.

Tom Brew

by

CrimsonTikes

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Need to See From the Hoosiers against Illinois

Indiana's last road game of the regular season is at Illinois, and it's the first meeting of the year between to the two rivals.

Tom Brew

Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win

Sommer almost goes the distance as he shuts down the Panthers in 5-1 victory

Caleb Coffman

Hoosiers' offense overcomes defensive mistakes in 11-5 win over No. 17 East Carolina

Indiana’s offense bails out a terrible defensive showing against No. 17 East Carolina

Caleb Coffman

Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

Indiana shot a season-low 25 percent from the floor in a 57-49 loss to Purdue, its seventh-straight against its in-state rival.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Face 2 Ranked Opponents This Weekend

Indiana Baseball takes on No. 17 East Carolina, High Point and No. 13 Ole Miss in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: Can Archie Miller Finally Break the Matt Painter Curse?

Archie Miller is 0-4 against Matt Painter and Purdue during his three seasons as the Indiana head coach. He wants to change that Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Tom Brew

Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

The Indiana offensive guard, lost before the Gator Bowl to an ACL tear, expects his rehab to include running in two weeks. He's been told he should be able to resume football activities by mid-July, hopefully for an NFL team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Meet the Opponent: The Streaky, Struggling Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue looked great in beating Indiana 74-62 on Feb. 8, but the Boilermakers have lost four straight games since then.

Tom Brew

5-Star Recruit Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana

Evansville's Khristian Lander is considered the best point guard in America in the 2021 class, and Indiana got a verbal commitment from him late Tuesday.

Tom Brew