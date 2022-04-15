Skip to main content

Race Thompson Returning to Indiana For 6th College Season

Indiana forward Race Thompson, who has started 62 consecutive games at Indiana, announced Thursday night that he is returning to Bloomington for a sixth season. It's a big get for coach Mike Woodson, who doesn't have much depth along the front line on his roster right now.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Race Thompson became a key piece of Indiana's basketball team under Mike Woodson last season, and it was so much fun that he's decided to come back for more. 

Thompson, a Plymouth, Minn., native, has been at Indiana for five years already, but he's taking advantage of the bonus COVID-19 year to ''run it back,'' as he said on social media Thursday night in announcing his return to the Hoosiers.

“I trust Coach Woodson and his plan for me to develop into the best player I can be to take my game to another level,” Thompson said Thursday night.

The 6-foot-8 Thompson was a team captain a year ago, and had his best season as a Hoosier. He averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, also a career best. He also became a bit more of a perimeter threat, making 15 three-pointers after making only six total in his previous three years.

Thompson started and played in all 35 games last year, playing up front with close friend Trayce Jackson-Davis. They've played together three years now, and there was some concern about what both of them would do this offseason. Thompson is the first domino to fall. 

Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, declared for the NBA Draft last week, but he did not hire an agent and is keeping his college eligibility options open. Only first-round picks get guaranteed contracts, and he isn't a first-round pick in any of the most popular mock drafts. He's a second-round pick in some, but many others don't have him getting drafted at all.

Thompson and Jackson-Davis are roommates and best of friends. Thompson's return in good news for Indiana fans hoping that Jackson-Davis will return as well.

Thompson reclassified to enroll early at Indiana, and redshirted his first year. He played in only nine games in 2018-19, but then played in 29 games the following year. He started all 27 games in 2020-21, and averaged 9.2 points per game. But the Hoosiers went just 12-15 that year and Archie Miller was fired.

Mike Woodson, a former Indiana great player from 1976-80, was hired as the head coach and talked Thompson into staying, vowing to expand his game. It all paid off, as Thompson was an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection by the media.

Thompson went through Senior Night ceremonies in early March, but left the door open for a return. The Hoosiers won two games in the Big Ten Tournament and earned an invitation to the NCAA Tournament, their first in six years.

Indiana beat Wyoming, but then lost to Saint Mary's in Portland, Ore.

  • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS DECLARES FOR NBA DRAFT: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is entering the 2022 NBA Draft so he can work out for NBA teams and get some feedback. He has until June 1 to withdraw, because he is not signing with an agent and could still return to college. CLICK HERE
  • BEHIND INDIANA'S NIL DEALS: Fourteen Hoosier student athletes were tapped to represent Hoosiers For Good, a new non-profit organization that partners student athletes with charitable organizations across Indiana as part of an NIL deal. Hoosiers For Good executive director Tyler Harris explains how the organization chose these future community leaders to spread awareness for their respective charities. CLICK HERE
  • CHEERLEADERS MAKE 'ONE SHINING MOMENT': Another college basketball season is in the books, and congrats to Kansas for its national title. The annual ''One Shining Moment'' video is a classic, and it also features that great rescue move by Indiana cheerleaders Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris when a ball got stuck above the backboard. Here is the full ''One Shining Moment'' video. CLICK HERE

