Gameday Preview: No. 17 Florida State (7-1) vs. Indiana (7-0)

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 7-0 start, but the Hoosiers have built that mark against one of the easiest schedules in the country thus far. That all changes Tuesday night when Florida State comes to town for the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Seminoles are 7-1 and have, just like Indiana, won seven games in a row after losing their season opener to Pittsburgh. They've beaten two ranked teams along the way — No. 6 at the time Florida and No. 16 Tennessee last Friday in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. They beat Purdue 63-60 in overtime in the finals.

So Florida State arrives in Bloomington battle-tested so far this season, and the same can't be said for Indiana. Its schedule thus far is ranked No. 342 out of 353 teams in America, and only one opponent (Louisiana Tech) was  ranked higher than 200.

The upgrade in talent might be a lot for Indiana to overcome. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They've played four times total, with Indiana winning all four.

Here are the particulars on Tuesday night's game:

  • Who: Florida State Seminoles (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
  • When: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Dec. 3
  • Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
  • Line: Indiana is an 2.5-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com
  • Poll rankings: Florida State is No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll, and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana is unranked, but received votes in both polls. The Hoosiers are No. 36 in the AP poll and are tied for No. 40 in the Coaches poll. 
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Florida State is No. 15; Indiana is No.  26. 
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Announcers: Dave Flemming, Jordon Cornette 
  • Radio: Indiana Radio Network
  • Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

What to know about Florida State

  • The Seminoles are one of only seven teams that have made it to the Sweet Sixteen two years in a row. They reached the Elite Eight two years ago, and the Sweet Sixteen last year.
  • Florida State is long and tall. Its starting lineup goes 6-foot-5, 6-5, 6-6, 6-9 and 7-foot-1, and the Seminoles make it difficult to score. Opponents are shooting just 35.8 percent against them this year
  • The Seminoles play an aggressive half-court defense, and it often leads to easy breakouts and scores. They lead the ACC in steals and force 18.4 turnovers per game..

What to know about Indiana

  • The Hoosiers haven't fared well in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, posting a 7-11 record through the years. They have lost to Duke the past two seasons. This is the first time they've played Florida State in this event. 
  • True freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the Hoosiers' best player so far. He leads the team in scoring (15,6 points per game), rebounding (9.6), field goal percentage (66.1 percent) and blocked shots (2.8 per game). He's already been named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week twice.
  • The status of sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee is unclear for tonight, but he's missed two games in a row and three of the first seven. He still hasn't started a game as he's dealt with several ailments, most notably a lower abdominal injury. 
