Indiana Guard Parker Stewart Enters Transfer Portal, Keeping Options Open

Stewart transferred to Indiana in December and has yet to suit up for the Hoosiers in a game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Parker Stewart is now in the transfer portal as of Wednesday morning.

Stewart now joins Armaan Franklin and Al Durham as the Indiana players currently in the transfer portal after Archie Miller was fired last week.

Stewart transferred to Indiana in mid-December this past season after the unexpected death of his father in November. Stewart previously played for Pittsburgh and U-T Martin, where he was a career 36.3 percent 3-point shooter.

He chose to come to Indiana over Memphis, Arkansas and Kansas State. Stewart was on the bench for the Hoosiers in the latter half of Big Ten play, but he never suited up in a game for the Hoosiers.

According to Jeff Goodman, Stewart will still consider playing for Indiana depending on who the new coach is, but he is keeping his options open, much like Franklin.

A big reason Stewart came to Indiana was because of associate head coach Kenya Hunter, who was close with Stewart's father. This season was Hunter's first with Indiana, and athletic director Scott Dolson has chosen to keep Hunter on staff as he searches for a new coach.