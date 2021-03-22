Mike Woodson: 'Prefer Not to Talk About' Indiana Opening Right Now

Reached Monday morning in New York, former Indiana great Mike Woodson wouldn't confirm that he talked to Scott Dolson over the weekend. Others have confirmed that Woodson is interested in the IU job.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana basketball great and current New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson took the high road Monday morning when we talked on the phone, saying that he'd "prefer not to talk about'' rumors that he was interviewed by Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson over the weekend for the opening at Indiana.

Archie Miller was fired at Indiana last Monday after four sub-par seasons with the Hoosiers, and during his press conference later in the day, Dolson did talk about candidates who might come from the Indiana coaching family.

Woodson, who turns 63 years old on Wednesday, played 11 years in the NBA after his brilliant four-year career at Indiana from 1976 to 1980. He's coached in the league for most of the past 25 years, with long runs as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

He is very much interested in the job at Indiana, according to sources close to him, but Woodson would not confirm or deny whether he talked to Dolson, nor if any conservation was an interview situation or a simply a talk between two Indiana basketball alums. Dolson was a manager on the basketball team from 1984-88.

"I am under contract as a coach with the New York Knicks, and I'm going to work right now,'' Woodson said. "That's all I can really say right now.''

Woodson scored 2,062 points at Indiana, and left as the school's second-leading scorer behind Don Schlundt. (He's since been passed by Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford and A.J. Guyton). He was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 1980 and is one of Bob Knight's all-time favorite players.

Woodson still pays close attention to Indiana basketball and was actively involved in Knight's return to Assembly Hall in February of 2020. Woodson and I talked during the reunion, and we talked a lot in late January and early February this year after his former teammate and best friend Wayne Radford had suddenly passed away.

Most of our talks were about Radford and their times together, but we discussed the status of Indiana basketball, too. He said in early February that he's always been bothered by the disconnect between the program and former players since Bob Knight was fired in 2000.

"What's the common thread through those 20 years?'' Woodson said six weeks ago. "There haven't been Indiana connections coaching at Indiana, and no one really in those 20 years has embraced the former players and done much with them, which is disappointing. There are a lot of great basketball minds in the Indiana family.''

Dolson has been the athletic director since July 1, and his career as athletic director likely will be defined by this hire. Former athletic director Fred Glass did some tremendous things during his decade-long tenure at IU, but he's still getting vilified for hiring Miller, even though for many it seemed like a good choice at the time.

Dolson talked about the importance of getting this right during his Monday press conference, and he's trying to hit a home run, too. He's put the full-court press on Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, the former Butler coach who's had success at both the college and pro levels. Stevens has said no twice, at least so far.

There are several college coaches who appear to be in the mix, too, but they're off limits during the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Baylor's Scott Drew have ties, either to Knight or Indiana, and others like Arkansas' Eric Musselman, Loyola's Porter Moser and Oregon's Dana Altman all get mentioned.

Former coaches like John Beilein (Michigan) and Thad Matta (Ohio State) also get brought up a lot, as do former Indiana players Steve Alford, who's said he's not interested, Keith Smart and Dane Fife.

It will be interesting to see where things trend toward this week. One thing we know for sure. Dolson will be methodical and continue to work from the top down on his wish list.

