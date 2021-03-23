Indiana Guard Armaan Franklin Enters Transfer Portal, Will 'Keep Options Open'

Armaan Franklin averaged 11.4 points per game during his sophomore season at Indiana, and his mother said entering the transfer portal is merely to keep his ''options open'' until a new coach is hired.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Armaan Franklin has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

Franklin becomes the second Indiana player to enter the transfer portal after Archie Miller was fired one week ago, joining Al Durham, who entered as a grad transfer.

Franklin took a huge leap during his sophomore season, scoring 11.4 points per game compared to his 3.7 points during his freshman year.

Franklin's mother, India, told the Indianapolis Star that, "It’s the uncertainty, and just keeping your options open, really. It’s not that he’s definitely leaving IU. It’s more that you’ve got to cover all your bases."

Franklin became one of Indiana's most reliable players last season, which was evident when Miller put the ball in his hands in the final possession against Iowa, and Franklin hit a long two to defeat the Hawkeyes at home.

Unfortunately for Franklin, he spent the latter half of the season dealing with an ankle injury, and then later injured his Achilles on the other foot, which kept him out of several Indiana games late in the season. Without Franklin on the floor, the Hoosiers struggled and lost their final six games.

Franklin tried to tough it out in Indiana's last game of the season against Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, and he scored six points in 30 minutes.

Should Franklin leave, it would be a huge loss for Indiana, who is still waiting to hear from some other key players on whether they will be back for next season. He became their best perimeter defender this season.

Indiana fired coach Archie Miller last Monday, and the search for a new coach continues.

