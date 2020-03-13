Indiana High School Tournament Gets Postponed
Tom Brew
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed its boys basketball tournament on Friday after dozens of school systems around the state closed their doors for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike the NCAA, which canceled it's men's and women 's national tournaments on Thursday, the IHSAA is simply postponing its event for now, hoping to be able to play the remaining games in its four classes sometime down the road.
"Due to the number of schools closing after (Friday) for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled,'' IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a statement. "Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.''
Three players with IU ties are still in the Class 4A event, signees Trey Galloway (Culver Academies) and Anthony Leal (Bloomington South) and recent commit Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz. Several Indiana targets in the loaded 2021 class are still in the field, as well.
Friday's move came just a few days after the IHSAA had planned to play the event without spectators, allowing only team personnel, school administrators and immediate family, and capping the total list at 75 people for each school.
The first moves Friday morning came when venues had to be changed. For instance, Greensburg High School now has a no visitors policy because of the COVID-19 scare, so that meant they could no longer host the Class 3A regional. It was moved to Danville.
But a few hours later, the IHSAA pumped the brakes even further and opted to wait for a future date to continue the event.
There are 16 teams remaining in all four classes, so four games still need to be played for each team to determine the four state champions.
Most of the schools around the state that decided to close are wrapping weeks away from the building around spring breaks, and many students may not be back on campuses until early April.
IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox gave no timeline in his Friday statement.
Class 4A Regional Pairings
Class 4A Michigan City Regional
- SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)
- Culver Academies (19-4) vs. Northridge (21-5), 11 a.m. ET
- Merrillville (12-12) vs. Valparaiso (17-8), 1 p.m. ET
Class 4A Logansport Regional
- SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)
- Marion (14-11) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (19-6), 10 a.m.
- Carmel (18-7) vs. New Haven (18-6), Noon
Class 4A Southport Regional
- SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)
- New Palestine (14-12) vs. Lawrence North (25-2), 10 a.m.
- Brownsburg (21-4) vs. Pike (17-9), Noon
Class 4A Seymour Regional
- SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)
- Greenwood (19-6) vs. Evansville Reitz (17-7), 10:30 a.m.
- Bloomington South (26-0) vs. Floyd Central (18-6), 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional Results
Class 4A-1 at East Chicago Central
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Merrillville 63, Munster 53
- Lake Central 52, East Chicago Central 34
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42
Class 4A-2 at Valparaiso
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Valparaiso 69, Portage 51
- Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Valparaiso 53, Chesterton 52
Class 4A-3 at LaPorte
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24
- South Bend Adams 56, Michigan City 52
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Culver Academy 44, South Bend Adams 43
Class 4A-4 at Elkhart
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51
- Warsaw 58, Penn 54
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Northridge 60, Warsaw 38
Class 4A-5 at Fort Wayne Carroll
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Fort Wayne Northrup 44, Fort Wayne Carroll 30
- Fort Wayne Snider 66, East Noble 52
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fort Wayne Snider Northrup 56
Class 4A-6 at Huntington North
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- New Haven 68, Huntington North 51
- Homestead 84, Fort Wayne South 63
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- New Haven 46, Homestead 44
Class 4A-7 at Lafayette Jeff
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Marion 63, Logansport 47
- Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Marion 63, Harrison 62
Class 4A-8 at Noblesville
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Westfield 32, Zionsville 31
- Carmel 39, Noblesville 37
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Carmel 54, Westfield 41
Class 4A-9 at Muncie Central
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- New Palestine 59, Mount Vernon 40
- Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- New Palestine 54, Muncie Central 53
Class 4A-10 at Lawrence Central
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Warren Central 77, North Central 69
- Lawrence North 76, Indianapolis Attucks 73
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Lawrence North 61, Warren Central 59
Class 4A-11 at Southport
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Pike 55, Perry Meridian 46
- Decatur Central 68, Southport 56
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Pike 62, Decatur Central 60 OT
Class 4A-12 at Mooresville
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29
- Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Brownsburg 52, Plainfield 47
Class 4A-13 at Shelbyville
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23
- Center Grove 42, Franklin 32
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Greenwood 43, Center Grove 30
Class 4A-14 at Columbus North
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- East Central 67, Bloomington North 55
- Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Bloomington South 74, East Central 48
Class 4A-15 at Seymour
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47
- Jennings County 44, Bedford North Lawrence 43
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Floyd Central 70, Jennings County 33
Class 4A-16 at Evansville North
- FRIDAY'S RESULTS
- Evansville Reitz 84, Evansville Harrison 67
- Castle 57, Evansville North 52
- SATURDAY'S FINAL
- Evansville Reitz 69, Castle 61
