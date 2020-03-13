Indiana High School Tournament Gets Postponed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed its boys basketball tournament on Friday after dozens of school systems around the state closed their doors for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the NCAA, which canceled it's men's and women 's national tournaments on Thursday, the IHSAA is simply postponing its event for now, hoping to be able to play the remaining games in its four classes sometime down the road.

"Due to the number of schools closing after (Friday) for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled,'' IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a statement. "Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.''

Three players with IU ties are still in the Class 4A event, signees Trey Galloway (Culver Academies) and Anthony Leal (Bloomington South) and recent commit Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz. Several Indiana targets in the loaded 2021 class are still in the field, as well.

Anthony Leal (back row) and Bloomington South won the Class 4A-14 sectional title last Saturday night at Columbus North to remain unbeaten on the season.

Friday's move came just a few days after the IHSAA had planned to play the event without spectators, allowing only team personnel, school administrators and immediate family, and capping the total list at 75 people for each school.

The first moves Friday morning came when venues had to be changed. For instance, Greensburg High School now has a no visitors policy because of the COVID-19 scare, so that meant they could no longer host the Class 3A regional. It was moved to Danville.

But a few hours later, the IHSAA pumped the brakes even further and opted to wait for a future date to continue the event.

There are 16 teams remaining in all four classes, so four games still need to be played for each team to determine the four state champions.

Most of the schools around the state that decided to close are wrapping weeks away from the building around spring breaks, and many students may not be back on campuses until early April.

IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox gave no timeline in his Friday statement.

Class 4A Regional Pairings

Class 4A Michigan City Regional

SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)

Culver Academies (19-4) vs. Northridge (21-5), 11 a.m. ET

Merrillville (12-12) vs. Valparaiso (17-8), 1 p.m. ET

Class 4A Logansport Regional

SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)



Marion (14-11) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (19-6), 10 a.m.

Carmel (18-7) vs. New Haven (18-6), Noon

Class 4A Southport Regional

SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)



New Palestine (14-12) vs. Lawrence North (25-2), 10 a.m.

Brownsburg (21-4) vs. Pike (17-9), Noon

Class 4A Seymour Regional

SATURDAY'S GAMES (postponed)



Greenwood (19-6) vs. Evansville Reitz (17-7), 10:30 a.m.

Bloomington South (26-0) vs. Floyd Central (18-6), 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A Sectional Results

Class 4A-1 at East Chicago Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Merrillville 63, Munster 53

Lake Central 52, East Chicago Central 34

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42

Class 4A-2 at Valparaiso

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Valparaiso 69, Portage 51

Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Valparaiso 53, Chesterton 52

Class 4A-3 at LaPorte

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24

South Bend Adams 56, Michigan City 52

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Culver Academy 44, South Bend Adams 43

Class 4A-4 at Elkhart

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51

Warsaw 58, Penn 54

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Northridge 60, Warsaw 38

Class 4A-5 at Fort Wayne Carroll

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne Northrup 44, Fort Wayne Carroll 30

Fort Wayne Snider 66, East Noble 52

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fort Wayne Snider Northrup 56

Class 4A-6 at Huntington North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Haven 68, Huntington North 51

Homestead 84, Fort Wayne South 63

SATURDAY'S FINAL

New Haven 46, Homestead 44

Class 4A-7 at Lafayette Jeff

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Marion 63, Logansport 47

Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Marion 63, Harrison 62

Class 4A-8 at Noblesville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Westfield 32, Zionsville 31

Carmel 39, Noblesville 37

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Carmel 54, Westfield 41

Class 4A-9 at Muncie Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Palestine 59, Mount Vernon 40

Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54

SATURDAY'S FINAL

New Palestine 54, Muncie Central 53

Class 4A-10 at Lawrence Central

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Warren Central 77, North Central 69



Lawrence North 76, Indianapolis Attucks 73

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Lawrence North 61, Warren Central 59

Class 4A-11 at Southport

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pike 55, Perry Meridian 46



Decatur Central 68, Southport 56

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Pike 62, Decatur Central 60 OT

Class 4A-12 at Mooresville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29



Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Brownsburg 52, Plainfield 47

Class 4A-13 at Shelbyville

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23



Center Grove 42, Franklin 32

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Greenwood 43, Center Grove 30

Class 4A-14 at Columbus North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East Central 67, Bloomington North 55



Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Bloomington South 74, East Central 48

Class 4A-15 at Seymour

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47



Jennings County 44, Bedford North Lawrence 43

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Floyd Central 70, Jennings County 33

Class 4A-16 at Evansville North

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Evansville Reitz 84, Evansville Harrison 67

Castle 57, Evansville North 52

SATURDAY'S FINAL

Evansville Reitz 69, Castle 61

