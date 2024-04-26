Indiana in Contact With Monmouth Transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Looking for front court depth, Indiana has reportedly reached out to Monmouth transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi.
Since entering the transfer portal, Konstantynovskyi has heard from Indiana, Xavier, Stanford, San Francisco, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Saint Louis, Iona, Florida International, Temple, Duquesne, UC Santa Barbara, Sam Houston, Portland and Seattle, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.
Konstantynovskyi is a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward with one year of eligibility left. As a senior in 2023-24, he averaged 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks per game. Playing 23.5 minutes per game, he started 32 games for an 18-15 Monmouth team that finished sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association. He shot 52.6% from the field, 65.2% from the free throw line and missed his lone 3-point attempt.
A strong rebounder, Konstantynovskyi logged six double-doubles and added two more games with 10-plus rebounds. In a win over Stony Brook, he scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, representing his third 20-point game of the season and fifth with at least 12 rebounds. He finished second in the CAA in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. Nationally, he ranked 45th in defensive rebounding percentage and 51st in offensive rebounding percentage.
Konstantynovskyi transferred to Monmouth prior to the 2023-24 season, following two seasons at Tulsa. He played just two games in 2022-23 due to an injury and received a medical redshirt. The previous season, he played just 8.6 minutes per game for Tulsa and averaged 2.0 points per game.
Prior to Tulane, Konstantynovskyi began his career with two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a public community college in Miami, Okla. As a sophomore, he 11.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 21 games. He ranked second in NJCAA with a 60.2% field goal percentage, as well as second with 44 blocks. He finished fifth in offensive rebounding and ninth in total offensive rebounds. As a freshman in 2019-20, he averaged 8.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Konstantynovskyi joined Northeastern Oklahoma A&M from Kyiv, Ukraine. He represented Ukraine at the U18 3 vs. 3 tournament at the 2019 World Cup in Mongolia and helped his country finish fifth.
Indiana currently has two open scholarships heading into the 2024-25 season, and could use another forward like Konstantynovskyi. The Hoosiers lost starting center Kel'el Ware and backup bigs Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks, though they return starting power forward Malik Reneau and landed Arizona transfer center Oumar Ballo.