Indiana Basketball Joins AP Top 25 Poll After 5-0 Start
Indiana is off to a 5-0 start in coach Darian DeVries' first season, and that's good enough to join the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Hoosiers are No. 25 in Monday's rankings, the first time they've been ranked during the 2025-26 season.
The last time Indiana made the AP Top 25 poll was on Nov. 25, 2024, when they came in at No. 14. They quickly fell out of the rankings after losses to Louisville and Gonzaga, and did not return for the remainder of former coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season.
Indiana moved into the rankings after going 1-0 last week with a 73-53 win over Lindenwood. Wisconsin fell out of the top 25 after losing 98-70 to BYU, and Kansas dropped out after a 78-66 loss to Duke. Vanderbilt is the other newly ranked team after a 109-74 win over Texas Southern.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, six teams made Monday's rankings. Purdue remained at No. 1, followed by No. 7 Michigan. No. 11 Michigan State made the biggest jump of any team this week, climbing six spots after defeating Kentucky. No. 12 Illinois, No. 18 UCLA and No. 25 Indiana round out the Big Ten's representation. Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Iowa received votes but remained outside the top 25.
In nonconference play, Indiana has ranked matchups against No. 6 Louisville on Dec. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and against No. 19 Kentucky on Dec. 13 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State, which received one point in last week's poll but did not receive any this week.
Here's the full poll.
- Purdue 6-0; 1509 (46); no change
- Arizona 5-0; 1439 (11); up two
- Houston 5-0; 1425 (4); down one
- Duke 7-0; 1319; up one
- UConn 5-1; 1208; down two
- Louisville 5-0; 1201; no change
- Michigan 4-0; 1080; no change
- Alabama 3-1; 1070; up three
- BYU 4-1; 1033; no change
- Florida 4-1; 961; no change
- Michigan State 5-0; 879; up six
- Gonzaga 5-0; 863; up one
- Illinois 5-1; 830; down five
- St. John’s 3-1; 743; no change
- Iowa State 4-0; 7-6; up one
- North Carolina 5-0; 595; up two
- Tennessee 5-0; 495; up three
- UCLA 5-1; 488; up one
- Kentucky 4-2; 394; down seven
- Texas Tech 4-2; 319; down five
- Auburn 4-1; 269; up one
- Arkansas 5-1; 260; down one
- NC State 4-0; 214; up two
- Vanderbilt 5-0; 111; new to rankings
- Indiana 5-0; 100; new to rankings
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.