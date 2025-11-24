Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball Joins AP Top 25 Poll After 5-0 Start

The Hoosiers began the season unranked, but they've climbed into the AP Top 25 poll in coach Darian DeVries' first season.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Indiana is off to a 5-0 start in coach Darian DeVries' first season, and that's good enough to join the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Hoosiers are No. 25 in Monday's rankings, the first time they've been ranked during the 2025-26 season.

The last time Indiana made the AP Top 25 poll was on Nov. 25, 2024, when they came in at No. 14. They quickly fell out of the rankings after losses to Louisville and Gonzaga, and did not return for the remainder of former coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season.

Indiana moved into the rankings after going 1-0 last week with a 73-53 win over Lindenwood. Wisconsin fell out of the top 25 after losing 98-70 to BYU, and Kansas dropped out after a 78-66 loss to Duke. Vanderbilt is the other newly ranked team after a 109-74 win over Texas Southern.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, six teams made Monday's rankings. Purdue remained at No. 1, followed by No. 7 Michigan. No. 11 Michigan State made the biggest jump of any team this week, climbing six spots after defeating Kentucky. No. 12 Illinois, No. 18 UCLA and No. 25 Indiana round out the Big Ten's representation. Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Iowa received votes but remained outside the top 25.

In nonconference play, Indiana has ranked matchups against No. 6 Louisville on Dec. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and against No. 19 Kentucky on Dec. 13 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State, which received one point in last week's poll but did not receive any this week.

Here's the full poll.

  1. Purdue 6-0; 1509 (46); no change
  2. Arizona 5-0; 1439 (11); up two 
  3. Houston 5-0; 1425 (4); down one
  4. Duke 7-0; 1319; up one
  5. UConn 5-1; 1208; down two
  6. Louisville 5-0; 1201; no change
  7. Michigan 4-0; 1080; no change
  8. Alabama 3-1; 1070; up three
  9. BYU 4-1; 1033; no change
  10. Florida 4-1; 961; no change
  11. Michigan State 5-0; 879; up six
  12. Gonzaga 5-0; 863; up one 
  13. Illinois 5-1; 830; down five
  14. St. John’s 3-1; 743; no change
  15. Iowa State 4-0; 7-6; up one
  16. North Carolina 5-0; 595; up two
  17. Tennessee 5-0; 495; up three
  18. UCLA 5-1; 488; up one
  19. Kentucky 4-2; 394; down seven
  20. Texas Tech 4-2; 319; down five
  21. Auburn 4-1; 269; up one
  22. Arkansas 5-1; 260; down one
  23. NC State 4-0; 214; up two
  24. Vanderbilt 5-0; 111; new to rankings
  25. Indiana 5-0; 100; new to rankings

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.

