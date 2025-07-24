Indiana Basketball Makes Top 12 For Elite 2026 Recruit, Visit Scheduled in August
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana men's basketball is in the mix for 2026 five-star recruit Taylen Kinney, who's rated by several outlets as the No. 1 point guard in his class.
Kinney, who had 27 offers, according to 247Sports, trimmed his list to 12 schools Tuesday, and the Hoosiers remain in contention to land his services. Kinney will visit Bloomington on Aug. 29, the weekend of Indiana football's season opener, 247Sports insider Travis Branham wrote.
In addition to Indiana, Kinney is considering a pair of Big Ten schools in Oregon and Purdue. His list includes five SEC schools in Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee, along with two ACC programs in Louisville and Miami. Kansas and Xavier are the final two schools who made the cut.
Kinney hails from Newport, Kentucky, which is just over 120 miles east of Bloomington and a near-two-and-a-half-hour drive.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Kinney plays for Overtime Elite. He's already visited Purdue, Louisville and Kentucky, and he has additional trips scheduled for Kansas, Oregon, Texas and Arkansas.
Indiana's 2026 recruiting class, the first full group under head coach Darian DeVries, currently holds just one commitment: Prince-Alexander Moody, a four-star combo guard from Forestville, Maryland.
Kinney averaged 20.1 points, five assists, four rebounds and 1.9 turnovers in 30.6 minutes per game across 20 appearances for Overtime Elite this past season. He shot 55.6% from the field, 33.3% on 3-pointers and 73.7% at the free throw line.
