Opening Line: No. 12 Hoosiers Heavy Favorite Over Miami of Ohio on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start this season, and on Sunday they'll play their one regular season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The opponent is Miami of Ohio from the Mid-American Conference, and the Hoosiers are heavy favorites against the 1-3 Redhawks,
According to the Fanduel gambling website, the Hoosiers are 27.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 140.5 in the game, and we'll update the numbers later this afternoon as well. According to Miami coach Travis Steele, the Redhawks are dealing with a lot of injuries. (See story link below)
Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. For information on how to watch and a preview of the game, CLICK HERE
No. 12-ranked Indiana is 3-0 against the spread so far this season based on tip-time betting lines. They had two blowout wins in Bloomington over Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman, and won 81-79 Friday night at Xavier. The Hoosiers were 1.5-point favorites when the game started. It was 2.5 points earlier in the day, so winning or losing for a lot of bettors depended on when you placed your bet. We use the point spread at tipoff for our historical data, hence the cover for Indiana.
Indiana was 4-2 straight up last season and covered in five of six neutral court games, beating NCAA-bound Notre Dame in December in Indianapolis, and Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tourney.
They lost to Iowa, but covered as a 6-point underdog, and won in their first NCAA Tournament game in Dayton, Ohio against Wyoming. The only neutral-court game they didn't cover in was the last one, the NCAA Tournament blowout loss to Saint Mary's.
Read More
Here's what Indiana has done so far:
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 3-0
- Indiana overall vs. spread: 3-0
- ---
- Indiana home record: 2-0
- Indiana home vs. spread: 2-0
- ---
- Indiana road record: 1-0
- Indiana road vs spread: 1-0
- ---
- Indiana neutral court record: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 0-0
Indiana vs. the spread
Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::
- Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as 24.5-point favorites (won)
- Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as 32.5-point favorites (won)
- Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as 1.5-point favorites (won)
Miami of Ohio vs. the spread
Here's what Miami of Ohio has done this season, straight up and against the spread::
- Nov. 7 — Lost to Evansville 78-74 as 5.5-point favorites (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Goshen College 87-44, no line
- Nov. 14 — Lost at Georgia 77-70 as 13.5-point favorites (won)
- Nov. 16 — Lost to Marshall 95-69 as 5.5-point underdogs (lost)
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana (3-0) takes on Miami of Ohio (1-3) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Miami of Ohio basketball coach Travis Steele grew up in Danville, Ind. rooting for the Indiana Hoosiers, and later worked on Kelvin Sampson's staff at Indiana. On Sunday, he'll coach his Redhawks against Mike Woodson and the No. 12 Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BEATS XAVIER: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points and Indiana held off a late Xavier rally to win 81-79 on Friday night. It was a huge non-conference road win for Indiana, its first since 2011, and it's the first of many difficult tests away from home in the next month. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: In the closing minutes of Indiana's 81-79 victory over Xavier on Friday night, it was freshman Malik Reneau who got all the playing time down the stretch, and he responded in a big way for coach Mike Woodson. "I trust him,'' Woodson said. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA ALL-TIME SCORING LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis was already No. 15 on Indiana's all-time scoring list before he decided to come back for his senior year. Now he's on the move up the scoring list again in 2022-23, and we'll update the scoring list after every game. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA 2022-23 SCHEDULE: The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played. CLICK HERE