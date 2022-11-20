Opening Line: No. 12 Hoosiers Heavy Favorite Over Miami of Ohio on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start this season, and on Sunday they'll play their one regular season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The opponent is Miami of Ohio from the Mid-American Conference, and the Hoosiers are heavy favorites against the 1-3 Redhawks,

According to the Fanduel gambling website, the Hoosiers are 27.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 140.5 in the game, and we'll update the numbers later this afternoon as well. According to Miami coach Travis Steele, the Redhawks are dealing with a lot of injuries. (See story link below)

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. For information on how to watch and a preview of the game, CLICK HERE

No. 12-ranked Indiana is 3-0 against the spread so far this season based on tip-time betting lines. They had two blowout wins in Bloomington over Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman, and won 81-79 Friday night at Xavier. The Hoosiers were 1.5-point favorites when the game started. It was 2.5 points earlier in the day, so winning or losing for a lot of bettors depended on when you placed your bet. We use the point spread at tipoff for our historical data, hence the cover for Indiana.

Indiana was 4-2 straight up last season and covered in five of six neutral court games, beating NCAA-bound Notre Dame in December in Indianapolis, and Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tourney.

They lost to Iowa, but covered as a 6-point underdog, and won in their first NCAA Tournament game in Dayton, Ohio against Wyoming. The only neutral-court game they didn't cover in was the last one, the NCAA Tournament blowout loss to Saint Mary's.

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 3-0

Indiana overall vs. spread: 3-0

Indiana home record: 2-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 2-0

Indiana road record: 1-0

Indiana road vs spread: 1-0

Indiana neutral court record: 0-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 0-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as 24.5-point favorites (won)

88-53 as 24.5-point favorites (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as 32.5-point favorites (won)

101-49 as 32.5-point favorites (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as 1.5-point favorites (won)

Miami of Ohio vs. the spread

Here's what Miami of Ohio has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Lost to Evansville 78-74 as 5.5-point favorites (lost)

as 5.5-point favorites (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Goshen College 87-44, no line

87-44, no line Nov. 14 — Lost at Georgia 77-70 as 13.5-point favorites (won)

77-70 as 13.5-point favorites (won) Nov. 16 — Lost to Marshall 95-69 as 5.5-point underdogs (lost)

