Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana had a pair of long stretches where it couldn't make a shot on Thursday night against Purdue, and it cost them in a 57-49 defeat to the Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9 in the Big Ten) missed 13 straight shots during one stretch in the first half and then missed eight straight shots to start the second half. That all led to a 16-point deficit, and even though the Hoosiers made a run late, they never got closer than five points down the stretch in its worst offensive showing of the year.

Indiana shot just 25.4 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from the three-point line in losing to Purdue for the seventh straight time. Indiana's field goal percentage of 25.4 percent was its lowest since Jan. 18, 2014, vs. Northwestern (.250).

"I give credit to Purdue. It was a very hard-fought game and I thought they defending very well, especially in the paint and around the rim with their post-doubles inside,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "They sort of took our big guys out of the game and our inability to make shots was obviously a problem.''

Aside from the 13 straight missed shots, Indiana also closed the half with a scoring drought of 3:44. The Boilermakers took control with a 10-2 run that made it 29-20 at halftime.

"That's the game right there. You can't have turnovers. The last two minutes going into halftime, 29-20, in this type of game that nine-point lead is like 15 or 16 with the way the defense was playing," Miller said. "Game over right there. You just can't have live ball turnovers on the road, especially here.''

Purdue (15-14, 8-10 in the Big Ten) swept the series from the Hoosiers and also ended a four-game losing streak with the win.

None of Indiana's starters made it to double figures. Inside guys Trayce Jackson-Davis (2-for-7), Joey Brunk (2-for-8) and Justin Smith (2-for-8) all struggled through constant double teams around the rim. Guards Rob Phinisee (3-for-11) and Al Durham (0-for-2) struggled as well.

Jackson-Davis, who had been playing great and won back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, was constantly harassed by double-teams every time he touched the ball. Purdue coach Matt Painter wasn't going to let him beat his Boilermakers.

"Why other teams don't double him, I don't know, but we are going to double him," Painter said with emphasis. "I have a lot of respect for him and just tried to make someone else beat us, to be frank with you."

Senior guard Devonte Green had 11 points, but he made only 3-of-15 shots. Green and senior forward De'Ron Davis will leave Bloomington with an 0-7 record against Indiana's bitter in-state rivals.

This is Indiana's longest losing streak against Purdue dating back to 1968-72, and it's the fifth-longest losing streak in the rivalry's history. Purdue has won five straight games at Mackey Arena against Indiana, coming by a total of 68 points, an average of 13.6 points per game. Indiana's last win at Mackey was in 2013.

"I thought we played a little bit better today," Painter said. "Obviously we didn't shoot well. Sometimes people confuse the two, but I thought it was a good grind-it-out win even though it was pretty hard to watch."

Indiana visits Illinois in its Big Ten road finale Sunday.