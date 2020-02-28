HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

Tom Brew

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana had a pair of long stretches where it couldn't make a shot on Thursday night against Purdue, and it cost them in a 57-49 defeat to the Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9 in the Big Ten) missed 13 straight shots during one stretch in the first half and then missed eight straight shots to start the second half. That all led to a 16-point deficit, and even though the Hoosiers made a run late, they never got closer than five points down the stretch in its worst offensive showing of the year.

Indiana shot just 25.4 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from the three-point line in losing to Purdue for the seventh straight time. Indiana's field goal percentage of 25.4 percent was its lowest since Jan. 18, 2014, vs. Northwestern (.250).

"I give credit to Purdue. It was a very hard-fought game and I thought they defending very well, especially in the paint and around the rim with their post-doubles inside,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "They sort of took our big guys out of the game and our inability to make shots was obviously a problem.'' 

Aside from the 13 straight missed shots, Indiana also closed the half with a scoring drought of 3:44. The Boilermakers took control with a 10-2 run that made it 29-20 at halftime.

"That's the game right there. You can't have turnovers. The last two minutes going into halftime, 29-20, in this type of game that nine-point lead is like 15 or 16 with the way the defense was playing," Miller said. "Game over right there. You just can't have live ball turnovers on the road, especially here.''

Purdue (15-14, 8-10 in the Big Ten) swept the series from the Hoosiers and also ended a four-game losing streak with the win. 

None of Indiana's starters made it to double figures. Inside guys Trayce Jackson-Davis (2-for-7), Joey Brunk (2-for-8) and Justin Smith (2-for-8) all struggled through constant double teams around the rim. Guards Rob Phinisee (3-for-11) and Al Durham (0-for-2) struggled as well. 

Jackson-Davis, who had been playing great and won back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, was constantly harassed by double-teams every time he touched the ball. Purdue coach Matt Painter wasn't going to let him beat his Boilermakers.

"Why other teams don't double him, I don't know, but we are going to double him," Painter said with emphasis. "I have a lot of respect for him and just tried to make someone else beat us, to be frank with you." 

Senior guard Devonte Green had 11 points, but he made only 3-of-15 shots. Green and senior forward De'Ron Davis will leave Bloomington with an 0-7 record against Indiana's bitter in-state rivals. 

This is Indiana's longest losing streak against Purdue dating back to 1968-72, and it's the fifth-longest losing streak in the rivalry's history.  Purdue has won five straight games at Mackey Arena against Indiana, coming by a total of 68 points, an average of 13.6 points per game. Indiana's last win at Mackey was in 2013.

"I thought we played a little bit better today," Painter said. "Obviously we didn't shoot well. Sometimes people confuse the two, but I thought it was a good grind-it-out win even though it was pretty hard to watch."

Indiana visits Illinois in its Big Ten road finale Sunday.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Preview: Indiana Baseball takes on two ranked opponents in the Keith LeClair Classic

Indiana Baseball takes on No. 17 East Carolina, High Point and No. 13 Ole Miss in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: Can Archie Miller Finally Break the Matt Painter Curse?

Archie Miller is 0-4 against Matt Painter and Purdue during his three seasons as the Indiana head coach. He wants to change that Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Tom Brew

Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

The Indiana offensive guard, lost before the Gator Bowl to an ACL tear, expects his rehab to include running in two weeks. He's been told he should be able to resume football activities by mid-July, hopefully for an NFL team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Meet the Opponent: The Streaky, Struggling Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue looked great in beating Indiana 74-62 on Feb. 8, but the Boilermakers have lost four straight games since then.

Tom Brew

5-Star Recruit Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana

Evansville's Khristian Lander is considered the best point guard in America in the 2021 class, and Indiana got a verbal commitment from him late Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Wednesday's Game Against Butler Cancelled

Indiana's midweek game on Feb. 26 against Butler has been cancelled

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball's Elijah Dunham Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Dunham led the Hoosiers' offense with seven hits in the team's three wins in Mobile, Ala.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended From Team After Arrest

Peyton Hendershot was arrested over the weekend on several domestic violence charges, and was suspended from Indiana's football team indefinitely on Monday by coach Tom Allen.

Tom Brew

Another Freshman of Week Award for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week on Monday, his fifth such award.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: 3 Things I Liked From the Baseball Weekend

Indiana is on a surprising four-game winning streak early in the season, and there's a lot to be happy about through six games.

Tom Brew