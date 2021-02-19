Hoosiers-Terrapins? Projected Seedings for Big Ten Basketball Tournament

We've still got a few weeks to go, but here's what the Big Ten Tournament pairings look like through Thursday's games.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There are no Big Ten basketball games on Friday, so it's a good morning to catch our breath and see where things stand as we head down the home stretch in the conference season.

There's a lot at stake for the Big Ten Tournament as well, which has been moved to Indianapolis from Chicago this year because of COVID-19 concerns. The fight for top seedings means a lot, because the top four teams get double byes.

And on the back end, the bottom four teams are trying to avoid playing an extra night as well.

The best thing, though, is look at potential matchups that float our collective boats. So here's where we stand with 17 days to go in the Big Ten regular season race.

Here's what the pairings would look like if the tournament started today:

First round (Wednesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 11 seed Michigan State vs. No. 14 seed Nebraska

vs. No. 14 seed Game 2: No. 12 seed Penn State vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern

Second round (Thursday, March 11)

TOP BRACKET

Game 3: No. 8 seed Indiana vs. No. 9 seed Maryland

vs. No. 9 seed Game 4: No. 5 seed Purdue vs. Game 2 winner

vs. Game 2 winner LOWER BRACKET

Game 5: No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Minnesota

vs. No. 10 seed Game 6: No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 12)

TOP BRACKET

Game 7: No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner

vs. Game 3 winner Game 8: No. 4 seed Iowa vs. Game 4 winner

vs. Game 4 winner BOTTOM BRACKET

Game 9: No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner

vs. Game 5 winner Game 10: No. 3 seed Ohio State vs. Game 6 winner

Semifinals (Saturday, March 13)

Game 11: No. 1 vs. No. 4 game

Game 12: No. 2 vs, No. 3 game

Championship Game (Sunday, March 14)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

That projected Indiana-Maryland matchup in the second round would be a good one. They've played once this season, with the Hoosiers winning 63-55 in Bloomington on Jan. 4.

The Hoosiers have plenty of opportunities to move up in the standings because three of their final four games are against teams ahead of them in the standings. After playing Michigan State on Saturday, the Hoosiers finish with Rutgers, Michigan and Purdue.

Indiana had two games postponed this season, road games at Michigan State and Michigan. It's unlikely that those games are going to be made up, so the seedings will be determined by winning percentage if the full league regular season schedule isn't played.

Thursday's Big Ten results

There were three important league games on Thursday night, and Michigan and Ohio State both won to set up their huge matchup on Sunday in Columbus. And Iowa continued its bounce-back with an impressive road win at Wisconsin.

Here's what happened Thursday night:

Michigan 71, Rutgers 64: xxx Franz Wagner scored 20 points and made 3-of-4 three-pointers to lead the Wolverines (15-1, 10-1 in the Big Ten) to and easy win over the Scarlet Knights (12-8, 8-8 in the Big Ten). Michigan led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

xxx Franz Wagner scored 20 points and made 3-of-4 three-pointers to lead the Wolverines (15-1, 10-1 in the Big Ten) to and easy win over the Scarlet Knights (12-8, 8-8 in the Big Ten). Michigan led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Ohio State 92, Penn State 82: E.J. Liddell had 23 points and Duane Washington Jr., added 21 and the Buckeyes overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half before pulling away. Ohio State made 11-of-20 three-points in a huge road win.

E.J. Liddell had 23 points and Duane Washington Jr., added 21 and the Buckeyes overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half before pulling away. Ohio State made 11-of-20 three-points in a huge road win. Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62: Luka Garza scored 30 points and Iowa led throughout in an impressive road win over the Badgers. After a rough stretch where the Hawkeyes lost four of five, they've now won three games in a row.

The Big Ten's weekend schedule

All 14 Big Ten teams are in action this weekend, and the results will surely impact our projected seedings. (Yes, we will update this story again on Monday morning)

Here's what the weekend slate looks like:

Saturday's games

Michigan State at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: ESPN)

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network

Sunday's games